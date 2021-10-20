<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/10\/20211015_152721.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="758" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-83669" \/>\r\n\r\nJoseph and Christine Sharp have constructed, stocked and registered their Free Little Library, located at the lower end of Third Avenue in Marlinton. \r\n\r\nThe box, handmade by Joseph, is waterproof, but will be getting an overhang and awning this week. \r\n\r\nChristine will add flowers to the \u201clibrary\u201d area in the spring.\r\n\r\nThey report that the Little Library is being used, and they encourage others to consider installing libraries in their area for the benefit of children and adults.
