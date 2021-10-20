[caption id="attachment_83678" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/10\/Pres.-Poca.-2.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="455" class="size-full wp-image-83678" \/> View of Seebert - 1910[\/caption]\r\n\r\nThe Greenbrier River is seen on the left in this photograph of Seebert taken in 1910. The first building on the right is Gladwell\u2019s Store and next door is the Post Office. The large dark colored building with the wrap-around porch on the left is Payne\u2019s Store. Most of the buildings are gone and the terrain has changed quite a bit over the years, but the road is still there and it will take you across the river to Watoga State Park. (Mildred Slavin Collection, Courtesy of Tom Rose, ID: PHP000930)\r\n\r\nAccess the \u201cPreserving Pocahontas\u201d Digital Library at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org\r\n\r\nIf you have historical records or photographs to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B.J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs are available.
