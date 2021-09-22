The Pocahontas County Health Department reported that, as of Tuesday morning, there were 37 active cases of COVID in the county. \r\n\r\nA Pfizer Vaccine Clinic will be held Thursday, September 23, beginning at 2 p.m. at the health department for anyone who wishes to get the vaccine. \r\n\r\nPlease call 304-799-4154 to make an appointment.\r\n\r\nAt this time the Booster Vaccine has not received Emergency Authorization, however, immunno-compromised individuals may receive an additional dose of the currently available vaccines. The additional dose is only available in specific cases, such as for cancer patients, transplant recipients, etc.
