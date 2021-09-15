Thursday, September 19, 1946\r\n\r\nArlie Carpenter who works at the Durbin tannery, was in town Monday morning. He reports the shortage of water in the Greenbrier so serious that the big tannery will have to shut down if rains do not come soon.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nReport comes of a white bass in the Greenbrier down about the mouth of Knapps Creek. The water is so low and clear the fish can be plainly seen. It is better than a foot long. Fish culturists say that albino fish can be expected at a ratio of one in a few hundred thousand. The white fish are such easy marks, they hardly ever escape to grow up to any size.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nBenton Smith caught the big bass of the season last Thursday at Golden, below Bird\u2019s Mill. It was a small mouth, twenty-one pounds, twelve ounces.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nAnother big frost on higher grounds Monday morning. The cold and the drought together are bringing colors to the leaves a bit early this year. I think the colors are especially fine this year.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nJohn McCombs was in from Williams River the other day. He works for the U. S. Forest Service, and much of his summer\u2019s work has been to help re-stretch the wire around the big Cranberry game breeding area of about 30,000 acres. He reports plenty of signs of game, and a big population of bear.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nCarl Friel brought in leaves and fruit of the mountain holly. He found the tree on Cranberry. The berries will soon turn bright scarlet. The book says this tree, ilex monticala, is not common in West Virginia. It is found locally at elevations above 2,500.\r\n\r\nBIG SALE\r\n\r\nWyllie Manor Sold\r\n\r\nHuntington \u2013 Purchase by a group of employees of the Standard Ultramarine company here of a 27-room lodge and farm home near Marlinton was announced.\r\n\r\nThe announcement did not give the sale price, or the use to which the property is to be put.\r\n\r\nMrs. H. R. Wyllie, widow of the late president of the Wyllie China company, said she would vacate the property by October 1. She had been using the 200-acre property as her permanent residence for the last five years.\r\n\r\nThe four story lodge, which includes a large living room, billiard room, baths and large porches, was bought about 20 years ago from the Alleghany Sportsmen\u2019s club, which drew its first membership from Huntington, Charleston, Fairmont, Clarksburg and Wheeling.\r\n\r\nSeveral thousand acres of land adjoining the lodge were sold by Colonel Wyllie before his death for incorporation in the Monongahela National Forest.\r\n\r\nHospital Patients\r\n\r\nMrs. Don Nelson and son, born Sunday, September 15, 1946.\r\n\r\nMrs. James Michael and son, born Monday, June 16, 1946.\r\n\r\nMrs. Thelma Perry and baby, born September 15, 1946.\r\n\r\nMrs. Pete Madison and daughter, born Saturday, September 15, 1946. \r\n\r\nDEATHS\r\n\r\nGlen Galford, aged about 58 years, of Greenbank, died Sunday, September 15, 1946, at a hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. No announcement has been received as to funeral arrangements.\r\n\r\nThe deceased was a prominent businessman of the county engaged in the production of lumber and livestock.\r\n\r\nMr. Galford is survived by his wife, who was Miss Ruth Hudson, and their large family. He was a son of the late W. Galford.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nMrs. Laura Thompson May, aged 74, died early Sunday morning, September 15, 1946\u2026 Her body was laid to rest in Mountain View Cemetery\u2026 Mrs. May was a daughter of the late A. J. and Ocea England Thompson, of Barbour County. She became the wife of J. H. May, who preceded her 17 years ago\u2026 More than 30 years ago, Mr. and Mrs. May came to Pocahontas County. This good woman was a member of the Presbyterian church for many years.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nWilliam Russell Shisler, aged 75, prominent farmer and stockman of Falling Spring district died at his home Thursday, September 5, 1946. Burial was in Renick cemetery.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nMrs. Ada Walker Reynolds, aged 35 years, died most unexpectedly Monday morning, September 16, 1946. This highly respected colored woman was the daughter of John W. and Rebeca Stewart Walker. No arrangements for the funeral have been announced as this paper goes to press.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nAnother World War I Veteran has answered the call of Taps in the passing of Clyde Given Bussard, Sr., on September 1, 1946, in the Veterans Hospital, Mountain Home, Tennessee, at which place he had been confined since July 7th. Prior to that time Mr. Bussard had been a patient in the Veterans Hospital, Oteen, North Carolina, for eleven years. He was fifty-three years of age. Mr. Bussard served his country in the first World War as sergeant in the Service Park Unit M. T. C. and was engaged in the battle of Natillois Sector October 4th to 12th; Argonne Muse offensive. He never fully recovered from ill health contracted during his service in France.\r\n\r\nMr. Bussard was the son of the late William A. Bussard and Sudie Rider Bussard and was born in Bolar, Va., March 21, 1893.\r\nIn 1917, Mr. Bussard was married to Miss Annie Dever. To this union four children were born, Frances Ione, Katherine Sue, Mary Jeannette and Clyde Given, Jr., all of whom survive, together with his mother\u2026\r\n\r\nFor a number of years Mr. Bussard was engaged in business in Marlinton, at which place he was a member of the Presbyterian Church\u2026\r\n\r\nHis last rites were conducted at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors. Thus closes the honorable life record of a good citizen.\r\n
