[caption id="attachment_83125" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/09\/Pres.-Poca-1.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="390" class="size-full wp-image-83125" \/> Dr. Rexrode\u2019s C&O Meeting Name Tag - 1966[\/caption]\r\n\r\nThis Name Tag was worn by Dr. L. E. Rexrode in 1966 at the Thirty-Fourth Meeting of the Chesapeake and Ohio Railway Surgeons held at The Greenbrier Hotel in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. Born in Sugar Grove, Pendleton County, Luther E. Rexrode, M.D. opened his first practice in Franklin in 1952 and moved to Marlinton 10 years later. The Rexrode family built a home on Hamilton Hill, and Dr. Rexrode practiced medicine in Marlinton from 1962 until his death at the age of 47 on March 1, 1971. (Courtesy of Ed Keller, ID: PHP001282)\r\n\r\nAccess the \u201cPreserving Pocahontas\u201d Digital Library at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preserving pocahontas.org\r\n\r\nIf you have historical records or photographs to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B.J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs are available.
