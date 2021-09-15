Thursday, September 15, 1921\r\n\r\nMINGO TRIAL\r\n(From Williamson Daily News)\r\n\r\nEmory Adkinson, lumber inspector.\r\nFred Wade, farmer.\r\nClark Young, farmer.\r\nUriah Kramer, concrete bridge builder.\r\nSandy Auldridge, veterinarian and farmer.\r\nGilbert Wade, farmer and lumberman.\r\nA.W. Lightner, blacksmith.\r\nFrank Moore, farmer.\r\nSterling McElwee, farmer.\r\nC.P. McNeill, farmer and truckman.\r\nCecil Sheets, sawyer.\r\nFrank Rock, cook.\r\n\r\nThis is the personnel of the jury selected in circuit court this morning for the trial of Reece Chambers and Fred Burgraff, charged with the murder of J. W. Ferguson, Baldwin-Felts detective, in the Matewan shooting of May 19 last year\u2026\r\n\r\nEight names were stricken by peremtory challenges of state and defense from the list of 20 of those who filled the box at the opening of court this morning at 9 o\u2019clock and were excused from service. They were Paul Overholt, I. R. Beard, T. S. Dulaney, Strickler Hoo-ver, Frank King, Jay Buckley, Elbert N. LaRue and Mead Arbogast\u2026\r\n\r\nThe postponement of trial until Monday was a result of the death of Dr. J. A. Saunders, of Herndon, Wyoming county, in an automobile accident at that place last night. Dr. Saunders was a nephew of former Judge J. M. Saunders, one of counsel for the State and also a brother-in-law of Judge James Damron, another counsel for the state\u2026\r\n\r\nAll the jurors are from Pocahontas county. They were summoned under the new enactment providing for calling jurors from another county when it appears impossible to secure an impartial jury in the county in which an offense has been committed\u2026\r\n\r\nPocahontas is a farming and lumber county. The men of that county are stalwart, hardy sons of the Alleghany foothills, and a combination of the mountaineer and yeoman types. The county of Pocahontas has a singularly fine record as one which lawlessness is at a minimum. Those of its citizens who engage in the work of cutting and sawing timber lead a life akin to that of the pioneers who came across the mountains to western Virginia in early times. They camp at the mill sites for long periods of time and cut themselves off temporarily from the more thickly populated settlements.\r\n\r\nThose engaged in farming live near the towns which lie along the Western Maryland and Chesapeake & Ohio Railroads, where there are convenient shipping facilities and good markets.\r\n\r\nMarlinton is the county seat. Bartow, Buckeye, Cass, Clover Lick, Durbin, Hillsboro, Huntersville, Millpoint, Minnehaha Springs, Raywood, Seebert and Woodrow are important towns\u2026\r\n\r\nWhile Pocahontas is one of the larger counties of the state, it has only four magisterial districts \u2013 Greenbank, Edray, Huntersville and Little Levels. Two justices and two constables find it easy to enforce the law in each of these bailiwicks.\r\n\r\nA remarkable fact brought out in the examination of the men drawn from Pocahontas county is that nearly every man examined proved to be a reader of one of the county newspapers. The Pocahontas Times, edited by Calvin W. Price, is a Democratic newspaper published at Marlinton for the last 40 years, while the Journal, Republican, also published at Marlinton, has been in existence for the last 11 years.\r\n\r\nPocahontas is an old Virginia county, formed in 1821 from parts of Bath, Pendleton and Randolph counties\u2026\r\n\r\nWHAT I THINK OF THE FASHIONS TODAY\r\n\r\nBy Gray Grimes, of G.D.H.S.\r\n\r\nWe have no fashions today. No dresses, hose or hats, but we have waist-ribbons and hair bows. Even a poor man\u2019s wife can dress up. If she wants to go to a ball and has no clothes, all she has to do is put on a pair of bedroom slippers, her husband\u2019s green socks and a waist ribbon with straps attached to represent sleeves. Her greatest expense would be Othine, Cold Cream and face powder\u2026\r\n\r\nThe rich woman might just as well be poor. Of course, the rich lady has many things that the poor one cannot afford. Poor people who do not own a home have a Ford, but rich people own a home and a more expensive car.\r\n\r\nI would rather see a man in a pair of home-spun trousers and a calico shirt than one of those monstrous dress suits. A man in a dress suit reminds me of an English Sparrow, and they are the worst, or at least one of the worst birds in the United States.\r\n\r\nMy idea of things are: The ladies of today should spend more time reading the Bible and going to church. But they spend most of their time planning sleeveless, waistless, skirtless dresses and undergarments. If everyone would listen to me for one minute, I would tell them what is happening to our nation.\r\n\r\nWhat are we going to do about it?\r\n\r\nThat is the great question which faces us today. When it comes to little children\u2019s dresses four or five inches above their knees, I would call it extremes.\r\n\r\nI will say that not all of us are going to extremes with our clothes. And I hope that more of us will turn from such fashions back to our mothers\u2019 way.\r\n\r\nGirls! Stop, look and listen. Hear what the boys and men are saying about you.\r\n\r\nWhen you do this, then you will turn. \r\n\r\nFARM FOR SALE\r\n\r\nOn account of my wife\u2019s failing health, my farm on Deer Creek, four miles east of Cass, is for sale, consisting of 158 acres of which 80 acres is level farming land and free from stone. The remainder is pasture and woodland. Large barn with basement and one cattle barn with feeding in center. Granary, cement cellar, woodhouse, smokehouse, poultry house and an 8 room dwelling house. Good orchard, all kinds of berries, running water in house, good well in yard, and also in barnyard, also running stream through farm. Good county road at front of yard. Will sell farm alone or if prepared will include 7 good cows, team, some sheep, farm machinery, and all my crops.\r\n\r\nMartin Judy, Cass, W. Va.\r\n\r\nFARMS FOR SALE\r\n\r\nOne tract of 200 acres where I now live, 1\/2 miles from Frost; 1\/2 mile from school. Good 8 room house, painted \u2013 100 foot of porch, cement cellar, garage, woodhouse, granary, hog house, chicken house, milk house, meat house, 65 acres improved, 100 acres under fence; balance good timber, will cut 300,000 ft. lumber. One mile to Warn Lumber CO. R. R. Three good springs on place, well at door, 300 fruit trees, all kinds.\r\n\r\nOne tract, 100 acres 1 1\/2 miles from Frost; 30 acres under fence, nice bearing orchard, all improved fruit, good water, 70 acres in good timber, will cut 200,000 ft. lumber, 1\/2 mile to R. R. Also 2 good young team horses, 1,400 pounds; 1 good cow, will be fresh soon, 4 yearling steers, 2 steer calves. \r\n\r\nCLIFF SHARP\r\nFrost, W. Va.\r\n
Leave a Reply