Thursday, September 5, 1946\r\n\r\nDewey and Paul Burr were down Laurel Creek in Burr Valley one day last week, looking up cattle on the range. They found and killed seven copperheads and three rattlers on the trip.\r\n\r\nFrank Crigger killed the big bull rattlesnake of the woods on Middle Mountain of Huntersville District. It was five feet long and big in proportion; 15 rattles.\r\n\r\nBEARS\r\n\r\nI see in the paper where bears are proving a considerable of a pest in parts of Sweden, over in the old country. They come out of the barren north lands and find a living to their liking in the habitable farming country. They kill cattle, and have been known to attack people. Over in the land of the Laps they are particularly numerous and bad. The newspaper reports have it that the Laps have discovered an effective way to get the bears down to dispatch them. They put brandy under the juniper trees for the bears. The brutes drink the liquor, and then the people kill the bears while they are sleeping off the jags.\r\n\r\nOur Army and Navy Boys\r\n\r\nErnest White, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ernest White, of Minnehaha Springs, has been given an honorable discharge from the service.\r\n\r\nJimmie Barlow and Orville May left last Thursday, August 22, for Columbus, Ohio, where they enlisted in the Army. They will receive their basic training at El Paso, Texas.\r\n\r\nMr. and Mrs. Floyd H. Viers recently received a letter from their son, Sergeant Ray Viers, of the AAF, now stationed in the Azores Islands, stating that he had been temporarily assigned to a U S O show from Hollywood, California, to entertain the Armed Forces in the neighboring islands of the Azores. The show consists of stage acts and band. Sergeant Viers plays first trumpet in the band.\r\n\r\nPERSONAL NOTES\r\n\r\nMiss Dorothy McNeill and Nell Robertson have returned to their positions in Washington, D. C. after spending their vacation with their parents, at Edray.\r\n\r\nSamuel Leach, of Sinks Grove, visited Roy Pyles over the weekend. These young men are school mates at the State School for the Deaf at Romney. They had a happy time together.\r\n\r\nMiss June Marie Viers will leave September 2nd for Fairmont where she will enter the winter term of the Fairmont State Business College.\r\n\r\nMr. and Mrs. Glen Tracy, Paul Wilmoth and Harold Gustafson motored to Jackson\u2019s Mill Sunday to spend the afternoon with Marian and Helen Tracy, who are attending All Girls Camp there.\r\n\r\nWEDDINGS\r\n\r\nMr. and Mrs. J. L. VanReenen announce the marriage of their daughter, Arlene, to Carl Beverage, which took place Saturday, August 17, 1946, at the Methodist parsonage in Marlinton. Mr. Beverage is the son of Jesse Beverage, of West Union.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nMr. and Mrs. Russell G. Chestnut, of Huntersville, announce the marriage of their daughter, Blanche Marie, to Donald Marshall, son of Paul Marshall, of Jonesboro, Tennessee.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nThe Reedsville Methodist Church was the scene of the wedding of Miss Betty Jean Ashburn and Mr. Harold Hannah Gum, son of Mr. and Mrs. Markwood Gum, of Green Bank\u2026 The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. M. B. Ashburn, of Pine Acres, Reedsville. \r\n\r\nDEATHS\r\n\r\nWord is received of the death of Clyde G. Bussard, aged about 53 years, at Mountain Home Veterans Hospital, Tennessee\u2026 Upon his return as a soldier of World War I, he married Miss Annie Dever. She and their four children, Frances, Katherine, Mary Jean and Clyde, Jr. survive. \r\n\r\nMrs. Grace Vaughan Mann, daughter of the late Charles L. Vaughan, passed away at her home in Oblong, Illinois. She was 61 years, seven months and 14 days old. She is survived by her husband, Porter Mann\u2026 Mrs. Mann and her husband were both natives of Pocahontas County\u2026\r\n\r\nNoah Puffenbarger, aged 81, of Frank, died in an Elkins Hospital... His body was laid in the Arbovale Cemetery\u2026 The deceased was born in Pocahontas County, the son of Manassah and Mary Regina Wilfong Puffenbarger\u2026 He is survived by his wife, Bertie Ellen Wilfong Puffenbarger and their five children, Joseph P., Hubert, Charles, Mrs. Warwick Horner and Mrs. Edwin Fletcher.\r\n\r\nMrs. Margaret McCutcheon Perry, aged 63 years, died at her home at Dunmore\u2026 Her body was laid in the McCutcheon Family Cemetery. The funeral was held from Baxter Church. The deceased was a daughter of the late John B. McCutcheon; her half brother is James H. Byrd...\r\n\r\n
