Steven Dwayne Shearer, age 51, of Buckeye, died Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at WVU Hospitals Inc. in Morgantown.\r\n\r\nBorn June 26, 1970, at Marlinton, he was a son of Katherine Shearer and the late James Shearer.\r\n\r\nSteven was an equipment operator.\r\n\r\nHe is survived by his wife, Thelda Shearer; daughters, Ashley Good, Jasmin Shearer, Stephanie Turner and Danielle Akers; sons, Jerry Lee Stewart and Edman Akers; sister, Tina Martin; and nine grandchildren.\r\n\r\nFuneral service was held Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at VanReenen Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Scott officiating.\r\n\r\nInterment was in Sharp Cemetery at Mill Point.\r\n\r\nIn lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to VanReenen Funeral Home.\r\n
