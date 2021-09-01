Jaynell Graham\r\nEditor\r\n\r\nAfter a 16-month investigation into the deaths of Ronceverte residents Danny and Daisy Foster, Greenbrier County law enforcement arrested Jeremiah Bleu Powell, 39, of Marlinton, August 28, 2021, and charged him with two counts of first degree murder.\r\n\r\nOn April 2, 2020, emergency services responded to a call for a structure fire on Fullen Cemetery Road in Ronceverte. After they arrived on the scene, they discovered two deceased individuals \u2013 one male and one female \u2013 inside the residence.\r\n\r\nThe following day, the Assistant State Fire Marshall was contacted by the West Virginia State Medical Examiner\u2019s office advising that autopsies had been performed on both individuals, and it was determined that the manner of death was by homicide, and not a result of the fire.\r\n\r\nPowell was taken to Tygart Valley Jail. \r\n\r\nNo bond has been set at this time.
