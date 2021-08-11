Seventy-Five Years Ago

Thursday, August 15, 1946

The Marlinton Flying Service, Inc., will receive their new Stinson Voyager “150” Wednesday. Carl B. Woodford, Distributor, will deliver it to the Marlinton Airport. Carl L. Sheets and Harry L. Sheets will fly it to Vandalia, Ohio, for their new Aeronca Chief to be delivered to them that day. Both Aeroplanes will be shown at the airport Sunday.

New Restaurant

Landacres, of Richwood, have opened a restaurant as of Saturday, August 10, in the dining room of the Alpine Hotel. The firm operates a restaurant in the Great Northern Hotel at Richwood. They come highly recommended. The managers of the Marlinton branch are Woodrow Landacre and Miss Bonnie Mollohan.



LOCAL MENTION

Miss Eleanor McLaughlin, who has been attending Concord College at Athens, returned to her home on Knapps Creek.

Miss Bly Ann Dever was one of the candidates for summer commencement at Concord College graduation exercises which were held Saturday.

Mrs. Woodrow McClintic, of Romney, was in town last Friday. She has been with her mother, Mrs. C. E. Nottingham, who is suffering with a broken leg for some weeks.

Sergeant Thomas Moore is home from the Marines. He expects to attend West Virginia University this fall.

Sergeant Daisy Criser, who served with the WACs during World War II has re-enlisted and is now stationed in Wiesbaden, Germany.

Max and Rex White, of Minnehaha, spent last week in Washington, D. C.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Willard Greathouse, of Baltimore, Maryland, July 28, 1946, a son, named James Harold. Mrs. Greathouse is the former Reta Beverage.

Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Gibson and children, Barbara and Raymond, Jr., of Columbus, Ohio, are spending the week at the Gibson home on Knapps Creek. Mr. Gibson is an engineer with the War Department.

Professor Wells, who teaches geology in the West Virginia University is in Pocahontas County this week, checking up on the Greenbrier Limestone.

Mr. and Mrs. Wesley Wiley and their three children, of Philadelphia, were guests last weekend of his grandmother, Mrs. Augusta Wiley. They were en route home after a visit with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Claude Wiley, at Pensacola, Florida.

Mrs. Julian Lockridge and little daughter, Julia Ann, and Mrs. G. M. Sharp were guests of Dr. and Mrs. Meade McNeill, of Athens, while visiting Miss Bly Ann Dever, who has been attending Concord College.

Mr. and Mrs. Keith Wooddell, of Charleston, announce the birth of a daughter, Diana Louise, August 12, 1946. Mr. and Mrs. G. E. Wooddell, of Linwood, are the paternal grandparents.

Ward Barlow and Carl Wooddell attended the State Cattle Show at Jackson Mill Saturday. Mr. Barlow bought three nice cows to add to his milking herd.

WEDDINGS

Miss Charlotte Lee Baylor became the bride of Lieutenant Fred M. Cloonan, son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Jason B. Cloonan, April 26, 1946, at the Baptist Church in Crozet, Virginia.

Lieutenant Cloonan has been in active service for the past three years and is serving foreign duty at the present.

– – –

Mrs. Fannie McLaughlin, of Dunmore, has announced the marriage of her daughter, Glenna Lea to Henry W. Hefner, son of Mrs. George Hefner, of Marlinton, on Thursday, July 11, 1946, at Ellicott City, Maryland.

– – –

The following couples were recently married at the Methodist parsonage at Hillsboro:

Dale Theodore Turner, of Mill Point, and Goldie Mae Moss, of Renick, on Saturday, July 20, 1946.

Elmer H. Simmons, of Hillsboro, and Miss Agnes B. Kershner, of Beard, on Friday, August 2, 1946.