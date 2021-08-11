Grand Jury returns indictments against 10 individuals

Jaynell Graham

Editor

The Pocahontas County Grand Jury convened August 4 and returned indictments against 10 individuals.

In-person arraignments for the following are scheduled for Thursday, August 19, at 1 p.m. before the Honorable Judge Robert E. Richardson.

Michael C. Turner, 44, of Marlinton – one count domestic battery, third offense, a felony.

Eric Horn, 38, hometown unknown – 11 counts, sexual abuse in the first degree, a felony; two counts, sexual assault in the first degree.

Derrick L. Kerr, 33, of Marlinton – one count, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Schedule II, controlled non-narcotic substance, a felony; one count, possession with intent to deliver a Schedule III, controlled narcotic substance, a felony; one count, possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II, controlled narcotic substance, a felony; one count, possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I, controlled non-narcotic substance, a felony.

Monica D. Feury, 27, of Marlinton – one count, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Schedule II, controlled on-narcotic substance, a felony; one count, possession with intent to deliver a Schedule III, controlled narcotic substance, a felony; one count, possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II, controlled narcotic substance, a felony; one count, possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I, controlled non-narcotic substance, a felony.

Trent Guthall, 24, of Monterey, Virginia – one count, fleeing from a law enforcement officer with reckless indifference to the safety of other persons, a felony.

Arraignments for the following will be held Thursday, August 26, at 10 a.m. before the Honorable Judge Jennifer P. Dent:

Robert Sharp, 41, of Hillsboro – one count, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Schedule II, controlled non-narcotic substance, a felony; one count, possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II, controlled narcotic substance, a felony.

Kristin Kershner, 30, hometown unknown – one count, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Schedule II, controlled non-narcotic substance, a felony; one count, possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II, controlled narcotic substance, a felony.

Journey Robinson, 21, of Marlinton – one count, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Schedule II, controlled non-narcotic substance, a felony; one count, possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II, controlled narcotic substance, a felony.

Brian L. Doss, 32, of Marlinton – one count, attempted murder, a felony; one count, malicious assault, a felony; one count, use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, a felony; one count, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, a felony.

Ina Pennington, 47, of Marlinton – two counts, entering without breaking of a dwelling house, a felony; one count, petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

An indictment is not proof of guilt. An individual is considered innocent until proven otherwise by a jury of their peers.