Fifty Years Ago

Thursday, August 12, 1971

Katherine McClure called to say they heard the first katydids at Marvin Chapel on Saturday, August 7. We had them earlier here in Marlinton, but any date you pick to start, six weeks to frost is not far off.

– – –

Mr. and Mrs. Moffett McNeel and family visited their oldest son, Donald, who is in summer school at WVU. On Sunday, in church, they met Rev. Sidney Pinch, a former minister in the Marlinton area, who is now on Long Island.

– – –

William Taylor, Dunmore, Vicki Killinger, Wendy Wooddell, Teresa Faulknier, Phyllis Galford and Susan Nottingham will go to the 4- H Roundup next week to compete for top state honors, having been county winners.

– – –

Cornell Moore and Diane Shiflett, of the Marlinton Presbyterian Church, are attending the Music Conference at Massanetta Springs, Virginia, this week.

Marlinton Town Council

In a report by H. A. Yeager on a meeting of the Planning Commission, they felt flood control was the number one item, with industry, restaurants, theatre, among other things needing promotion.

Only one bid for garbage collection was submitted – Forrest McChesney, $975 per month. This was an increase of $225 per month but more people are having garbage collected and more money has been collected.

Several sidewalks are being built. The citizens provide the materials and the town will provide the labor.

If the abutting property owners will share the cost with the town, paying one third, the alley way behind the H-P Store to beside Marlinton Electric will be paved.

The wooden floor of the bridge on 8th street will be replaced with concrete.

Raises were granted to part of the town workers.

Home Demonstration Club

Edray Home Demonstration Club held their annual family picnic at the Edray Center Sunday. Members, friends and families gathered from 2 till 5 p.m. for a picnic dinner. Those attending were Mr. and Mrs. James Smith and Frank Jackson, Mr. and Mrs. William Shafer and son and nephew, Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Beverage and sons, Mrs. Ida McNeill and Peggy McNeill, Mrs. Dorothy Johnson, Mrs. Mary E. Moore and Teddy, Mrs. Clarence Kellison, Frances Dilley, Miss Bettie Clay Sharp, Mr. and Mrs. Harold VanReenen and three girls, Miss Edith VanReenen, Mr. and Mrs. Ward Barlow, Mrs. Mary Shafer and Jack, Mr. and Mrs. W. E. Kellison, Miss Virginia Lou Young, Miss Kathleen Hoover, Mrs. Pearl Sharp and Rev. and Mrs. Alfred Gum.

DEATHS

Mrs. Frances Ethel Wells, 72, of Phoenix, Arizona, formerly of Hillsboro. Burial in Oak Grove Presbyterian.

Mrs. Edna Buzzard McElwee, 92, of Marlinton, a daughter of the late Joseph and Jemima Alderman Buzzard. Burial in the Minnehaha Springs Cemetery.

Mrs. Maggie J. Curry Long, 87, of Marlinton, a daughter of the late Lucian and Virginia Painter Curry. Burial in the Oak Grove Cemetery at Hillsboro.

Dallas (Lock) Slaven, 75, of Durbin, a son of the late Gratz and Anna Galford Slaven. Burial in the Arbovale Cemetery.

George A. Beale, 74, of Mingo, a son of the late Samuel D. and Ena J. Hamrick Beale. Burial in the Mingo Cemetery.