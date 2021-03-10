Seventy-Five Years Ago

Thursday, March 14, 1946

Our Army and Navy Boys

IN MEMORIAM

In loving memory of our dear son and brother, Technical Sergeant Edward Keith Hudson, who was killed in action, March 15, 1945, near Uhrwiller, France, and is buried at U. S. M. Cemetery at St. Avold, France.

We always sit and think of you

And of the way you died,

And that you could not say goodbye

Before you closed your eyes.

The blow was hard, the shock severe,

We never knew that his death was so near,

And only those who have lost can tell

The pain of parting, without a farewell.

You little thought when leaving home

That you would never return;

That you so soon in death would sleep

And leave us here to mourn.

You had a smile for everyone

A heart as pure as gold;

To those who knew and loved you

Your memory will never grow old.

Keep him, Jesus, in Your keeping

‘Til we reach that golden shore,

Then, oh Master, let us have him

And love him as we did before.

Father, Mother,

Brothers and Sisters



From McGuffey’s Readers

Some of us began our school days by using McGuffey’s blue backed readers and spellers. Those readers had many lessons pertaining to good morals and right living. I quote one verse from the poem “Remember.”

“Remember child, remember,

That God is in the sky;

That He looks down on all we do,

With an ever watchful eye.”

One lesson entitled “Beware of the First Drink” tells the story of a young man starting out in life with the prospect of making a brilliant success, but he couldn’t resist the temptation to drink intoxicating drinks. He went from bad to worse and finally ended with a ten-year sentence behind prison bars.

Another title “The Venomous Worm” speaks of the copperhead and rattlesnake and others of a poisonous kind, but the writer said there was one more deadly than all these. It is called the “Worm of the Still.”

We don’t have this worm in our town of Marlinton, but its venom and product is being legally sold here. I have been told $1,500.00 worth of it was sold Saturday and Monday before the past Christmas.

A heartbreaking thought to celebrate the birthday of our Savior with the stuff. We citizens of Marlinton will soon have a chance to do something about it. Let us pray over it and remember March 18th.

A Citizen



FIELD NOTES

I am hearing reports of a wolf over on Cochran’s Creek. No less than three carcasses of deer which had been done to death by a varmint have been found. The place where the tracks of the wolf were seen in about twenty miles from where a timber wolf was killed in Bath county a few years since.

Jake and Frank Jackson, at last report, had killed eleven red foxes this season from one blue tick hound. They have been chasing mostly on Bucks Mountain, just west of town. Last year, this range was filled with gray foxes, this year they are finding no grays. You know the old saying, when the red foxes move in, the gray foxes move on.



FEATURE STORY CONTEST

The Pocahontas County feature story writing contest conducted by the Farm Women’s Council closed on February 15 with a total of 62 women turning in 95 entries in the four classes of the contest…

First place winners, whose stories will be sent to the State Contest, are:

Mrs. H. H. Beard, of Beard, with her story on “Shrinking My Kitchen.” $5 cash, Monongahela Power Co.

Mrs. Carlon Pritchard, Dunmore, with her story on how the County Mattress Project benefited her community. $5 cash, Bank of Marlinton.

Mrs. D. W. Williams, Marlinton, with her story on the Community Market Project sponsored jointly a few years ago by the Farm Bureau and Farm Women’s Council. $5 cash, First National Bank.

Mrs. Boyd Dilley, Mill Point, with her story “How Farm Women’s Club Work Has Helped Me Personally.” 100 lb. sack of flour, Southern States, Marlinton-Cooperative, Inc.



DEATHS

C. J. Richardson

Charles J. Richardson, aged seventy-eight years, died at his home in Marlinton late Sunday night, March 10, 1946. For a number of years, he had been an invalid.

On Wednesday afternoon the funeral will be held from the Methodist church by his pastor, Rev. Harvey C. Porter. Interment in the family plot in Mountain View Cemetery.

Mr. Richardson is survived by his wife, Mrs. Annie L. Thomas Richardson and their seven children, Charles J., Craig, Jack, Frank, Mrs. W. Roy Campbell, Mrs. Reid Davis and Ann Richardson.

Mr. Richardson was a son of the late Charles J. and Maria Helmentoller Richardson, of Bath County…

He was a graduate of the College of Engineering at the Virginia Polytechnic Institute. However, he chose to pursue a business career as a merchant rather than to engage in the work of an engineer. Forty-six years ago, he came to Marlinton and opened a hardware store. The venture proved a success from the start. Soon he was one of the leading businessmen of the Greenbrier Valley, and so remained until laid aside by failing health.

In religion, Mr. Richardson was a member of the church of his fathers, the Methodist. For many years he served on official boards of his church, and he liberally supported its endeavors and institutions.

“A prince and a great man is fallen this day in Israel.”

– – –

Mrs. Floyd Davis

Mrs. Floyd Davis was born October 12, 1910, and died March 7, 1946, aged 35 years, 4 months and 16 days. She was a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Amos Sharp. Her mother preceded her in death several years before.

She is survived by her husband, one son, Floyd, Jr., and one daughter, Oleta Frances; and her father…

Funeral service was held from the Marlinton Church of the Nazarene, Saturday, and interment was made in Mountain View cemetery.

Mrs. Davis was a faithful and active member of the Nazarene Church for many years. She was well loved by all who knew her, and will be greatly and sadly missed in home and church.

I cannot say, and I will not say

That she is dead, she is just away.

With a cheery smile, and a wave of her hand

She has wandered into an unknown land.

And left us dreaming how very fair

It needs must be, since she lingers there.

And you, O, you, who the wildest yearn

For the old time step and glad return,

Think of her faring on, as dear

In the love of there, as the love of here.

Think of her still as the same, I say

She is not dead – she is just away.