An Ounce of Prevention

National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week

The Pocahontas County Prevention Coalition and the Pocahontas County Youth Leadership Council continue our series on “Shatter the Myths” of drug and alcohol use. First, here are some common myths:

Myth: Coffee will sober you up.

Fact: Only time and your liver enzymes will break down the alcohol.

Myth: Teens are too young to get addicted.

Fact: Addiction can happen at any age. Even unborn babies can get addicted because of their mother’s drug use.

Myth: Drugs relieve stress. They help deal with problems.

Fact: Drugs only make people forget and not care about their troubles. When the drug wears off the problems are still there.

More facts from members of the Youth Leadership Council:

Haley Spencer

Marijuana is the most commonly used psychotropic drug in the United States, after alcohol.

Its use is widespread among young people and, according to the 2020 Monitoring The Future Survey, the number of teens in eighth and 10th grades who say they use it daily has increased.

The marijuana of today is much more potent than in the past. The chemical in marijuana that is responsible for the psychotropic effects is called THC. According to NIDA, in the early 1900s, the average TCH content was less than four percent. It is now 15 percent and much higher in some products. This makes it extremely dangerous for young people. The effects on short-term memory, slowed reaction time, mood changes, breathing problems and increased heart rate can be much greater.

You can participate in National Alcohol and Drug Facts Week by going to NDAFW.

As a member of the Pocahontas County Youth Leadership Council, this is Haley Spencer, and I encourage you to be Above the Influence!

Ciera Wilfong

MDMA, which is also known as Ecstasy or Molly, is a laboratory-made drug that causes a high similar to stimulants called amphetamines. MDMA also produces psychedelic effects similar to the hallucinogens of LSD.

MDMA first became popular at night clubs, concerts and music festivals. However, it is now used by a wider range of people.

The effects of MDMA usually last from three to six hours.

The use of MDMA is dangerous because it affects both your mind and body in negative ways.

MDMA affects your brain by controlling your mood, aggression and sleep by releasing serotonin in high amounts. Because of this, a user of MDMA may feel very hyper at first, but some may experience an altered sense of time.

The use of MDMA affects your body in dangerous ways. Here are a few of them:

• Increase in heart rate and blood pressure

• Muscle tension

• Teeth clenching

• High body temperature

• Lowered inhibition

• Nausea and possible vomiting.

Find more information about the use and dangers of MDMA at NIDA for Teens drugabuse.gov