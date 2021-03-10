Letter to the Editor

Dear Ms. Graham:

I am writing to you as part of a class project for the novel The Watsons Go To Birmingham. My classmates and I are contacting newspapers across the country in a state we chose to learn more about. I wanted to learn more about West Virginia because my Pampa (sheep grandpa), my brother, several others, and I go to the West Virginia State Fair every year and show sheep. We usually stay for about a week. Some of my favorite things to see at the fair are the tanks and other vehicles the Coast Guard shows at the fair. You can go inside of them and look out the windows. Even though we could not go this year because of COVID, I am very excited for next year.

I am writing to ask your readers to please write back and tell me why they like West Virginia, interesting facts about the state, and what visitors can do there. They can write to my school’s address below. If they could also include a copy of the newspaper where they saw my letter, I’d greatly appreciate it. If you have any questions, please contact my teacher’s email at aweisser@queenofpeace.cc or you may contact her by phone at 574-255-0392 x 123. Thank you for your time and consideration.

Sincerely,

Anthony Holderbaum

Queen of Peace

Catholic School

4508 Vistula Road

Mishawaka, IN 46543