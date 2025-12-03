Roberta Sue Hodge Carter peacefully passed from this life Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at the sweet age of 83. She leaves behind a legacy of love, resilience and compassion that touched the lives of everyone who knew her.

Roberta was a daughter of the late James F. Hodge and was lovingly raised for several years by her grandmother, the late Ollie Smith, with whom she shared a special bond. She was also cherished by her mother and stepdad, the late Eunice and Mack Lewis.

Roberta’s life was filled with both joyous moments and deep sorrows.

In addition to her parents and grandmother, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Franklin Hodge; and two precious granddaughters, Launa Barkley and Makayla Carter.

Roberta is survived by her brothers, Alan “Bud” Lewis and Phillip Lewis (Ann); her daughters, Ollie Barkley (Rick), of Marlinton, Vicky Walde (Curt), of Taylor, South Carolina, and Kadee Ratliff (Kevin), of Second Creek; son, Matt Carter (Julie), of Fairlea, 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Among the many special people in Roberta’s life was Faye Schippert, who welcomed her with open arms and loved her as her own daughter. The family is deeply grateful for Faye’s extraordinary kindness and the love she showed Roberta throughout the years.

Roberta will be laid to rest beside her beloved grandmother, Ollie Smith, in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.

There will be a private family graveside service with her grandsons Joshua and Caleb Barkley officiating. The family would like to thank the staff of Pocahontas Center for their wonderful care and support during her stay there.

