According to Magistrate Court records, the following individuals had activity in their cases:

In Magistrate Cynthia Broce-Kelley’s court:

John Ellis Beale, III, 27, of Slaty Fork, pleaded no contest December 1 to charges of failure to attach a field tag to a bear, deer, wild boar or wild turkey; and seat belt violation. Beale was assessed $256.48 in court costs and fines.

Steven Lee Esch, 18, of Atglen, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty November 17 to a charge of failure to field tag deer. Esch was assessed $231.48 in court costs and fines.

Deanna Marie Gladwell, 45, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty November 14 to charges of driving while license suspended or revoked and improper use of evidence of registration. Gladwell was assessed $482.96 in court costs and fines.

Daniel Lee Grogg, 35, of Arbovale, pleaded no contest November 26 to a charge of shoplifting, first offense. Grogg was assessed $201.48 in court costs and fines.

Cindy Harper, 37, of Montrose, pleaded guilty November 25 to charges of conspiring in a game violation and hunting from watercraft, auto or plane. Harper was assessed $452.96 in court costs and fines.

George Jordan, 41, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest December 1 to a charge of operation without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. Jordan was assessed $201.48 in court costs and fines.

Misty Dawn Rucker, 43, of Elkins, pleaded guilty November 25 to charges of hunting without written permission and hunting from watercraft, auto or plane. Rucker was assessed $452.96 in court costs and fines.

Jerry W. Smith, 70, of Buckhannon, pleaded guilty November 25 to a charge of seat belt violation. Smith was assessed $25.56 in court costs and fines.

Tyler W. Smith, 22, of Charleston, pleaded guilty November 25 to a charge of seat belt violation. Smith was assessed $25.56 in court costs and fines.

James B. Vance, 53, of Davin, pleaded guilty December 1 to a charge of seat belt violation. Vance was assessed a $25 fine.

Trevor J. Favata, 24, of White Sulphur Springs, pleaded no contest November 13 to a charge of speeding on open country highway. Favata was assessed $201.48 in court costs and fines.

Damon M. Owen, 41, of Slaty Fork, had proceedings deferred on November 19 on a charge of unlawful removal, injury to or destruction of property. Owen was assessed $481.48 in court costs and fines.

In Magistrate Jennifer Dunz’s court:

Travis Shane Dean, 48, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty November 10 to charges of improper use of evidence of registration and failure to maintain motor vehicle insurance. Dean was assessed $572.96 in court costs and fines.

Douglas M. Ellison, 23, of Beckley, pleaded guilty November 21 to a charge of passing in no passing. Ellison was assessed $201.48 in court costs and fines.

Trenton Wayne Mullennex, 21, of Dry Fork, pleaded guilty December 2 to a charge of seat belt violation. Mullennex was assessed a $25 fine.

Dalton Scott Watts, 33, of Cyclone, pleaded no contest December 2 to a charge of seat belt violation. Watts was assessed a $25 fine.