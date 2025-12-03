John Snyder

Contributing Writer

The Pocahontas County High School Lady Warriors basketball team traveled to Single A Webster County November 29 for their last scrimmage before regular season kicks off.

The pre-game began on a solemn note as a moment of silence was observed for 2023 Webster County High School graduate Sarah Berkstrom, a member of the West Virginia National Guard who was killed while on duty in Washington, D.C.

PCHS had not played a Single A school since last season, but playing AA, AAA and AAAA schools during flex time must have helped as the Varsity put up 104 points in four quarters.

Players contributing to that total were Savana Sharp with 25 points, including 5 threes; Lexi Arbogast 25 points, and 5 threes; Lexi Burdette, 22 points; Shay Bennett, 15 points; Senior Calie Propst had nine points and eight assists; Allison Taylor six points and 13 rebounds; and Adison Hamrick two points.

The Varsity Lady Warriors were 16 of 20 in free throws.

The Junior Varsity Lady Warriors had a great game, as well, scoring 61 points on the day.

Players contributing to the win were Ryley Kerr with two points and two steals; Kiere Vandevander, two rebounds; Charleigh Halterman, five points; Eowyn Smith, six points; Maxie Monaco, five points and three steals; Reanna Alderman, six points; Chloe Annett 15 points; Julie Brown four rebounds; Jolene Workman, two points; Addison Hamrick, 12 points; Haiven Brown, four points; and Halleigh Teter, four points.

JV Lady Warriors were eight of 11 for free throws.

Come out and support this exciting team.