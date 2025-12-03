How can it be that, while the rest of us were celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday, two members of the West Virginia National Guard were gunned down on a street in our Nation’s Capital?

Our thoughts and prayers will continue for both families. Particularly for Sarah Beckstrom’s family in Webster County.

After yet another weekend shooting in California, how can anyone say there is not a lawless element on our streets that has to be dealt with? As I sit down to write this week’s Mayor’s Corner, everything else seems so inconsequential in the aftermath of such barbaric acts.

Nevertheless, my November Activity Report to the Town Council will include the following: I attended two more meetings on solid waste issues without definitive answers. One thing is certain. The remaining timeline for a transfer station to be built should be considered critical.

A final DEP DLAP report has been completed and returned to the agency, summarizing the demolition of the abandoned and dilapidated structures taken down and disposed of in 2025. Also, the Town of Marlinton has agreed to participate again in this program when it receives more funding.

DOH sidewalk grant conversations continue once per month with updates. In the absence of our floodplain manager, I continue to provide property floodplain elevation(s), using the WV Flood Determination Tool.

For public information, Sam Dunn, CWPO, has reviewed and responded to the PSC on the recent Fire Hydrant report. The recent 5 a.m. accident at Parish Street and Rt. 39 came within an inch of changing that report, knocking the end cap off of the hydrant, versus sheering the hydrant itself.

The conditional hiring of Michael Morris as Police Chief for the Town of Marlinton is stalled pending the transfer of law enforcement certifications from Tennessee to West Virginia. A January 2026 hearing is scheduled.

Other highlights for November were the ARC Broadband Announcement at the High School and the special visit from State Treasurer Larry Pack November 13, followed by lunch at Greenbrier Grille.

Christmas event planning for the Parade this Friday, town lighting and the residential-commercial contests are in motion.

In other news, I can always depend on hearing trash complaints and issues about dogs running loose.

Sam