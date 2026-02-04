The following candidates have filed for local offices for the 2026 Primary Election.
County Commission – Northern
Matthew Barkley – Republican
Mike Garber – Republican
John Rebinski – Republican
Board of Education
Carl Kelk – Southern
Morgan McComb – Southern
Karen McCoy – Southern
Connie Rose – Southern
Regina Hall – Central
Fred Koerber – Central
Andrew “Frosty” McNabb – Central
Edwina Garber – Northern
Stephen McCarty, Jr. – Northern
Democratic Executive Committee
Dawn Baldwin Barrett – Northern
Felix Jay Lockman – Northern
Bob Sheets – Northern
Tracy Samples – Central
Jody Mohr – Central
Zed Weatherholt – Central
Jay Miller – Southern
Republican Executive Committee
Daniel Loftis – Central
Janet E. McNeel – Southern
Conservation District Supervisor
Donald McNeel – Southern
