The Mon Forest Towns Board of Directors and Partners began the new year with a planning retreat January 13-14. The conversations and information gathered will help to set up the remainder of the strategic planning process, which will continue throughout the year.

MFTP seeks to make sure the next year of work reflects the future trajectory of the organization. The following recommendations are based on the findings and reflections of a Board survey conducted in December on the current goals and objectives of the organization alongside a series of interviews of the Executive Committee.

The following desired outcomes include:

• Re-affirm and Validate: work and initiatives the partnership is focused on.

• Define Future Initiatives: Identify new initiatives and fundraising to pursue in the coming years.

• Formalize Roles: Clarify and define the roles and responsibilities of the Board versus the Core Staff.

• Actionable Framework: Produce an organized, actionable summary report and framework to guide the next 2.5 years.

• Metrics and Communication: Establish plans for creating better metrics and improving communication channels with town councils.

• Capacity Building Strategy: Outline a regional approach where staff can build capacity and create tools for towns to execute activities independently.

• Most Resonant Outcomes for the retreat participants: The most valued out- comes are creating an Actionable Framework for the next 2.5 years and Reaffirming/Validating the work done over the last 2.5 years. Desired outcomes for 5 years from now may be shared in a future Mayor’s Corner.

Sam