Jaynell Graham

Editor

A seven-day jury trial was held in Pocahontas County Circuit Court last week in the case the State vs Jason Brickles, of Valley Head.

At the conclusion, the jury returned the following verdict: Guilty as to Count I of the indictment: Involuntary Manslaughter; and Count V: Wanton Endangerment with a firearm: and Count VI: Wanton Endangerment with a Firearm.

The court denied a defense motion for bond because of the Wanton Endangerment charges.

Brickles was remanded to custody.

The case stems from the actions of the defendant last New Year’s morning which tragically ended in the death of 50-year-old Christopher Matheny, of Missouri, who was visiting his parents, Jerry and Judy Matheny in Durbin.

More details about the trial after the Judge’s Order is received.