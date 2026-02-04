Murrel Calhoun Mullenax, age 89, of Arbovale, passed away Monday, January 26, 2026, at WVU Medicine United Hospital Center, Bridgeport.

Born May 31, 1936, on Allegheny Mountain in Highland County, Virginia, he was a son of the late Lester Calhoun and Hazel Mullenax Mullenax.

A born-again Christian, Murrel attended Calvary Gospel Church. He was always faithful to his Lord and ensured his children were raised in the church. A caring individual, he was a dedicated member of the Durbin Lions Club for 26 years, a member and Past Master of Riverside Masonic Lodge #124, and delivered Meals on Wheels throughout Pocahontas County in recent years. In addition, Murrel had been employed by Pocahontas County Schools as a school bus driver and was a self-employed logger.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed time spent deer and turkey hunting and, in years past, fishing. In his spare time, he also loved playing cards and Chicken Foot with his family. Always working with his hands, he was known for his woodworking skills and the beautiful creations he gifted to his family. Above all else, Murrel will be remembered for his selfless nature, and for being a steadfast provider, peacekeeper and especially a loving father.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Waneta Irene Shreve Hogan Mullenax; and brothers, Melvin and Aaron Mullenax.

He is survived by three daughters, Carola Waybright, and husband, Michael, of Arbovale, Vickie King, and husband, Terry, of Monterey, Virginia, and Julia Galford, of Glasgow, Virginia; son, Forrest Mullenax, and wife, Donna Kay, of Arbovale; brothers, Dale Mullenax, of Hagerstown, Mary- land, Arthur “Bud” Mullenax, of Durbin, and Wallace Mullenax, of Bartow; sisters, Helen Cook, of Falling Waters, Arlene Hause and Charlene Gossard, both of Hagerstown, Maryland, and Linda Mullenax, of Elkins; 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 7, 2026, at Obaugh Funeral Home in McDowell with Brother Tim Crooks officiating.

The family will receive friends from noon until time of service

A committal service will take place in the Mullenax Family Cemetery on Allegheny Mountain in Highland County at a later date.

Pallbearers will be his brothers and grandsons.

Memorial contributions may be made to Green Bank Meals on Wheels, 4498 Potomac Highlands Trail, Green Bank, WV 24944.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.obaughfuneralhome.com