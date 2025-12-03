Workers at John Wimer’s sawmill on McKeever land below Spruce Flats Road near Swago. The man with an artificial hand seated in front is David Loudermilk. (Pocahontas County Historical Society Collection, Courtesy of Stanley Loudermilk; ID: PHS001754)

