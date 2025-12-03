Gearold Ray Cassell, 86, of Cass, passed away Friday November 28, 2025, at his home surrounded by his family.

Born August 1, 1939, in Cass, Gearold was the last of the immediate family of the late Robert and Grace Elizabeth Cassell.

In addition to his parents, Gearold was preceded in death by a daughter, Lorie Cassell; four sisters, Lucille James, Dorothy Fristoe, Marlene Seldomridge Bayless and Madeline Summerfield; five brothers, Denley, Donald, Robert “Bob,” Ted and Wilbur Joe “Bud” Cassell.

Gearold was a Christian by faith. He was a farmer and a retired railroad conductor for the Cass Scenic Railroad.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Margaret “Sis” Cassell; son, Wayne Cassell, and wife, Scarlett; grandchildren, Kelly Plaugher, and husband, James, Bryson Cassell and Riley Cassell; and two great-grandchildren, Shealynn Plaugher and Bayla Plaugher; and many nieces and nephews.

In keeping with his wishes, the body will be cremated and there will be no service.

Online condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com