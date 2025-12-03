Betty Wooddell Ralston, 102, peacefully passed away Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 8:20 p.m. in Charlottesville, Virginia, at the home of her daughter, Kathy, and son-in-law, Mike. Daughter Phyllis, Kathy and Mike were at her bedside.

Born September 25, 1923, in Youngstown, Ohio, Betty was the adopted daughter of maternal uncle Joseph Wooddell and wife, Mamie, after the death of her birth mother.

Betty spent seven years in Green Bank, before the family moved to Cass. She attended Green Bank High School, often described by her as “some of the best years of my life.” Following high school, she attended Mountain State Business College in Parkersburg, where she prepared for a variety of jobs in her early life.

On September 14, 1946, she married Earl W. Ralston in Cass. The family moved to Ronceverte in 1952, and Betty immersed herself in the daily activities of raising a family, caring for her aging father and engaging in the community life of Ronceverte. She began working at the First National Bank in Ronceverte in 1956, retiring in 1986 to travel, volunteer in her beloved community at the local hospital, elementary school, nursing homes, community organizations, the library and for any number of friends who needed a helping hand. Her 50-year membership pin from the Ronceverte Women’s Club was a cherished memento and her early support and fundraising efforts for the “Riders of the Flood” production in Ronceverte was only surpassed by her role as Mrs. Knapp in the production. Betty was also a valued member of Ronceverte Presbyterian Church since 1952 where she took on roles in the choir and as Sunday School teacher, liturgist, Elder and Deacon and Circle Leader for 50 years.

Betty was known to have a great sense of humor, an infectious laugh and a sharp wit. Bank patrons patiently waited for her “window” to open so they could razz her about the latest loss (or win) of the Dallas Cowboys. She gave it right back – never missing a beat. She listened to Mountaineer football and basketball every time they played – frequently cheering them on with “come on boys” or “interception” or many other instructions via the airways. She loved to listen to the Greenbrier East boys and girls games and knew the players by name – some who attended church with her – where she would high five them after a win or give them an encouraging word about their play. A highlight of celebrating her recent 102nd birthday was when the GEHS Girls Soccer Team serenaded her at her home with the happy birthday song. Oh my, she loved that! Her enthusiasm for sports led her to participate in the Over the Hill Gang bowling league until the age of 95, participating in league play and traveling to events around the country. She loved her team members and bragged about their skills, but mostly she loved the camaraderie and friendships she developed over the years.

She was preceded in death in 1986 by Earl, her husband of 40 years; grandson, Jeff Allen, in 2003; son-in-law, Larry Allen, in 2012; adopted father and mother, Joe and Mamie Wooddell; brother, Bob Wooddell; sisters, Mary Frances O’Brien and Dorothy Bruss.

She is survived by daughters, Phyllis Allen, of High Point, North Carolina, and Kathy Ralston (Mike Mc-Mahan), of Charlottesville, Virginia; granddaughters, Rachel McMahan (Karl), of Palmyra, Virginia, and Tracey (TJ) Lichtenberg, of Lewis Center, Ohio; great-granddaughters, Cortney Lichtenberg, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Avery Lichtenberg, of Chicago, Illinois, and Ellie Lichtenberg, of Columbus, Ohio; sister, Nancy Mullan, of Atlanta, Georgia; and many nieces, nephews and friends whom she dearly loved.

The family wishes to give a heartfelt thank you to the caregivers from Village Caregiving in Lewisburg, and Loving Arms in Charlottesville, Virginia, Hospice Care of Lewisburg, and Hospice of the Piedmont, Charlottesville, Virginia, for the loving compassionate care they gave Betty during her final weeks of life. Additionally, thanks to the many friends she loved who took her to appointments, church and grocery shopping and brought her treats.

A celebration of life where family and friends can gather to honor and remember Betty will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 6, 2025, at Ronceverte Presbyterian Church with Rev. Stephen Baldwin officiating.

The family will receive friends at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home, Ronceverte, Friday, December 5, 2025, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. The family will have a private interment Sunday, December 7, 2025, in Arbovale Cemetery.

Betty requested in lieu of flowers donations to Ronceverte Presbyterian Church, 261 Locust St. Ronceverte, WV 24970 or the Ronceverte Public Library, 500 Main St. W, Ronceverte, WV 24970 would be greatly appreciated.

Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Ronceverte is in charge of arrangements.

