Broccoli Cheese Soup

I bunch broccoli cut into bite sized pieces

1 Tbsp. butter or olive oil

1/2 medium onion, chopped

1-15 oz. container low-sodium chicken broth or stock

1/2 cup water

1 1/2 cups cheddar cheese, grated

1 cup half and half

Salt and pepper to taste

In a large pot, heat butter or olive oil over medium heat. Add onion and cook until softened. Stir in broccoli. Add chicken broth and water. Simmer until broccoli is tender, 10-15 minutes. Reduce heat and gradually add grated cheese, stirring constantly until melted. May blend if you prefer a smooth soup. Stir in half and half at the end and bring to heat. Serves 6-8.

Recipe from the Pocahontas County

Diabetes and Heart Healthy Cookbook

Chicken Enchiladas

Carmen LaRue

1 pound uncooked chicken breast strips

8 ounces non fat cream cheese or plain Greek yogurt

1 tsp. lemon juice

1 small can chopped green chilies

2- 10-ounce cans green chili enchilada sauce

3/4 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

1 cup chopped red bell peppers

4 – 8” White or Wheat tortillas

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray a 9” x13” glass baking dish with non-stick spray. In a non-stick skillet, cook chicken over medium high heat, stirring occasionally until meat is no longer pink inside.

Stir in cream cheese or Greek yogurt and chilies. Reduce heat to medium. Stir until well blended.

Spoon mixture onto tortillas and place them seam side down in prepared baking dish. Pour enchilada sauce over the tortillas in dish. Sprinkle with cheddar cheese. Bake 14-20 minutes until hot and cheese has melted.

Serves 4.