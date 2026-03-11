Lucas Adcock

Staff Writer

If you’ve driven through Pocahontas County for any length of time, you’ve likely noticed a pattern – The road curves. The creek curves. The road curves again. Mile after mile, pavement and water travel side by side, twisting through narrow valleys as if bound together.

This is no coincidence. It’s geography — and history.

In the Allegheny Highlands, flat land is scarce. Steep ridges rise sharply from their narrow bottoms; ones that were carved over centuries by moving water, long before asphalt and guardrails were forged into existence. The creeks determined where people could walk, ride, and eventually, build. The path of least resistance was almost always the path beside water.

Early settlers in what is now Pocahontas County did not have bulldozers or dynamite. They had hand tools, livestock and necessity. Cutting a road straight over a mountain ridge was basically impossible. Following a creek bed, however, offered a natural corridor. The terrain was already gently graded by erosion, and the valleys provided comparatively-level ground, access to fresh water, and proximity to fertile soil for small farms.

In many cases, what we now call a “Road” began as a footpath worn by Indigenous peoples and wildlife long before European settlement. And those footpaths became wagon tracks. And the wagon tracks became timber haul routes. Then those timber routes – in time – were widened and graveled. Eventually, paved.

And so the timber industry accelerated the pattern. When logging boomed in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, companies needed ways to move massive quantities of timber out of remote hollows, a problem still prevalent to a degree. Rail lines were laid along creek valleys because the grades were manageable and water was necessary for steam engines. When railroads disappeared, though, some of their corridors became roads; as the easiest line through the mountains had already been mapped by water.

Even today, modern engineering often defers to those old decisions, because blasting a new road across steep terrain is expensive and environmentally complicated. Building along a valley floor remains more practical, even if it means constant curves. Creeks dictate not only direction, but slope. The roads beside the creeks would then rise gradually, instead of climbing sharply. For school buses, delivery trucks, and everyday drivers, gradual-grades matter. Of course, though, there is a tradeoff.

Creeks flood.

Anyone who has lived here long enough – which realistically doesn’t have to be a long time – can recall a time when heavy rain swelled a normally, gentle stream into a mud-brown, fast-moving force. Because roads hug these waterways, they share their vulnerability. High water undermines shoulders, eats away at banks, and occasionally claims entire sections of pavement. Ultimately, this leads to consistent issues for both landowners and the county, with creek-side routes being such a double-edged sword. Yet, even flooding reinforces the pattern rather than breaking it completely. After damage, roads are usually repaired in the same corridor – moving them uphill would require cutting into steep slopes and private property, multiplying cost and impact. So it remains simpler to reinforce the existing path than to abandon it.

But there’s also a quieter reason that roads follow creeks: communities followed creeks first. Homes, churches, mills and general stores were built where water was accessible. Springs and streams determined their settlement. Roads, by necessity, connected those homes and businesses. To travel from one household to the next meant staying in the same valley. And over time, the route hardened into habit and infrastructure.

Drive by nearly any secondary highway in the county and you’ll see the logic unfold. Mailboxes cluster where the valley just briefly widens. Old barns sit back from the road out there, close enough still ,though, so to hear the creek in spring runoff. Gravel driveways dip toward culverts that funnel water beneath the pavement. The alignment of road, house, and stream tells a story of adaptation rather than design, and it’s been here all along.

There is something else at work, too – something less technical and more human. Creeks are landmarks. In a landscape of repeating ridges and dense forest, water provides an orientation for direction – “Follow the creek until you reach the big sycamore” is an easier instruction than, “Turn at the third unnamed holler.”

Roads that trace these waterways inherit their navigational clarity. Modern mapping systems only flatten the experience into blue and gray lines, but on the ground, the relationship feels intimate. Windows down in summer, and you can hear some water rushing over stone as you round a bend. And in winter, ice rims the banks while the road stays just clear enough to pass (in most areas.) The two run parallel; companions shaped by the same terrain. So, the next time you find yourself steering through another long curve beside a familiar stream, consider the quiet logic beneath your tires. The road did not simply wander there. It followed gravity, erosion, settlement, industry and practicality. It followed a path first carved by water, and preserved as a map.

We merely graced about its margins, deciding to travel alongside it.