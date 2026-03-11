ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any claims against an estate must be filed within 60 days of the first publication of this notice in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Claim Deadline: Monday, May 11, 2026

ESTATE NUMBER: 14838

ESTATE OF: DAVID LEE PUFFENBARGER

ADMINISTATRIX: Nancy Puffenbarger

107 Clark Street

Hillsboro, WV 24946

Susbscribed and sworn to before me on March 6, 2026.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Comission

3/12/2c

NOTICE OF ANCILLARY FILING

WITHOUT ANY ADMINISTRATION

TO CREDITORS, DISTRIBUTEES AND LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following foreign will or affidavit of heirs has been filed in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900 Tenth Avenue Suite C; P. O. Box 209, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209.

An interested person(s) objecting to the filing of the foreign will or affidavit or objecting to the absence of appointment or administration being made in this state must file a statement with the Pocahontas County Commission through the County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of first publication or 30 days of service of the notice, whichever is later. If an objection is not timely filed, the objection is forever barred. The Pocahontas County Commission, upon receiving any timely objection thereto, shall schedule a hearing or hearings thereon and order relief, if any, it considers proper including, but not limited to, an order directing that full and complete ancillary administration of the estate of the nonresident decedent be made in this state.

First Publication Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026

ESTATE NAME: MORRIS M. CAMERON

ACCILLARY ADMINISTRATRIX:

Alice G. Cameron

14324 Blunts Bridge Road

Ashland, VA 23005-7224

Subscribed and sworn to before me on March 9, 2026.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Comission

3/12/2c

ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any claims against an estate must be filed within 60 days of the first publication of this notice in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, March 5, 2026

Claim Deadline: Monday, May 4, 2026

ESTATE NUMBER: 14860

ESTATE OF: MURREL C. MULLENAX

EXECUTOR: Forrest L. Mullenax

248 Duncan Run Road

Arbovale, WV 24915-5610

ESTATE NUMBER: 14866

ESTATE OF: SANDRA M. BAILEY

EXECUTOR: Robert L. Nelson

3947 Beaver Creek Road

Marlnton WV 24954-5998

ESTATE NUMBER: 14867

ESTATE OF: DEBORAH L. WEGMAN

CO-ADMINISTRATRIX: Donna Nelson

301 Mason Run Road

Durbin, WV 26264-1501

CO-ADMINISTRATOR: Danny Rexrode

17 Blue Grass Lane

Durbin, WV 26264-8504

ESTATE NUMBER 14869

ESTATE OF: DAVID H. MCCALL

ADMINISTRATRIX: Kathy McCall

245 Waldo Lane

Marlinton, WV 24954-6072

Subscribed and sworn to before me on March 2, 2026.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

3/5/2c

NOTICE OF ANCILLARY FILING

WITHOUT ANY ADMINISTRATION

TO CREDITORS, DISTRIBUTEES AND LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following foreign will or affidavit of heirs has been filed in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900 Tenth Avenue Suite C; P. O. Box 209, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209.

An interested person(s) objecting to the filing of the foreign will or affidavit or objecting to the absence of appointment or administration being made in this state must file a statement with the Pocahontas County Commission through the County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of first publication or 30 days of service of the notice, whichever is later. If an objection is not timely filed, the objection is forever barred. The Pocahontas County Commission, upon receiving any timely objection thereto, shall schedule a hearing or hearings thereon and order relief, if any, it considers proper including, but not limited to, an order directing that full and complete ancillary administration of the estate of the nonresident decedent be made in this state.

First Publication Date: Thursday, March 5, 2026

ESTATE NAME: SAMUEL ROGER MCMILLION

17814 Bacon Road

White Hall, MD 21161

ancillary administrator: Susan McMillion

17814 Bacon Road

WhiteHall, MD 21161

Subscribed and sworn to before me on February 25, 2026.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

3/5/2c

NOTICE OF ANCILLARY FILING

WITHOUT ANY ADMINISTRATION

TO CREDITORS, DISTRIBUTEES AND LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following foreign will or affidavit of heirs has been filed in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900 Tenth Avenue Suite C; P. O. Box 209, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209.

An interested person(s) objecting to the filing of the foreign will or affidavit or objecting to the absence of appointment or administration being made in this state must file a statement with the Pocahontas County Commission through the County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of first publication or 30 days of service of the notice, whichever is later. If an objection is not timely filed, the objection is forever barred. The Pocahontas County Commission, upon receiving any timely objection thereto, shall schedule a hearing or hearings thereon and order relief, if any, it considers proper including, but not limited to, an order directing that full and complete ancillary administration of the estate of the nonresident decedent be made in this state.

First Publication Date: Thursday, March 5, 2026

ESTATE NAME: CAROLYN JONES HERRINGTON

8038 Boxwood Lane

Gloucester, VA 23061-5291

ancillary administrator: Gregory Thayer

4131 Aberdeen Creek Road

Gloucester, VA 23061-3624

Subscribed and sworn to before me on February 25, 2026.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

3/5/2c

NATIONAL FOREST GRAZING OPPORTUNITIES

The Monongahela National Forest is accepting bids for the seasonal grazing of livestock during the 2026 grazing season on National Forest grazing allotments located in Pocahontas County, WV. A ten-year term grazing permit will be issued to the qualified and successful bidder.

The Friel Run Allotment is located approximately 7 miles northwest of Marlinton. The allotment is located off FR 115 (Friel Run Road) about one mile south of SR 150. The allotment is 26 acres and the allowable stocking is 4 animal units. Grazing will be permitted May 15 to October 1.

The Hannah Allotment is located approximately eight miles north of Marlinton, WV along State Route 219, and on the south side of the Lake Reed Road. The allotment contains 74 acres and the allowable stocking is 5 animal units. Rotational grazing is required and will be permitted May 15 to October 1.

The Lower Meadow Allotment is located approximately 16 miles north of Marlinton. From Marlinton follow State Route 219 north to FR 1026, take FR 1026A and follow 1026A to the end. The allotment contains 38 acres and the allowable stocking is 5 animal units. Grazing will be permitted May 15 to October 1.

A ten-year term grazing permit will be issued to the person who, in combination: 1.) Is willing and able to carry out the necessary maintenance and repairs to existing allotment facilities, such as fences, gates, corrals and watering facilities, as will be agreed upon beforehand between the permittee and the Forest Service, and then incorporated into the permit and/or annual operating instructions. If available, the Forest Service will provide materials to make the necessary repairs. 2.) Can graze the number of animal units closest to the allowable stocking, and 3.) Submits the highest bid.

Applicants for term permits must own or have legal right of use of the base property necessary to adequately care for the permitted livestock should it become necessary to remove them from National Forest lands during the grazing season. The base property shall have the necessary facilities, such as fences, water and forage to handle the permitted livestock. The Forest Service may require an inspection of the base property prior to issuance of the permit.

The minimum grazing fee bid is $9.27 per animal unit per month. An animal unit is defined as one adult cow with or without a nursing calf, a bull, a horse, a mule, a donkey or a burro, in any combination. Bid deposits are not required. The grazing fee established by bidding will be adjusted each year thereafter by applying an annual bid adjustment factor. This may result in an increase or decrease to the established grazing fee in the future. Applicants must own the livestock they intend to graze. A person can bid on more than one allotment. Only one member of a household can bid on a particular allotment. Prior to bidding, persons are encouraged to inspect the allotments. The permittee may be able to use fee credits to make Forest Service approved improvements to their allotment. In exchange for carrying out these improvements at their cost, the permittees grazing fee will be reduced by the value of the work accomplished.

Persons interested in bidding should provide in writing; the name(s) of the allotment(s) they are interested in grazing, the number and types of livestock they intend to graze there, their name, mailing address, phone number, and their bid to: Jason Hattersley, District Ranger, Marlinton Ranger District, P.O. Box 210, Marlinton, WV 24954. Bids must be signed and received by close of business March 23, 2026. On the front of the envelope write “Grazing Bid”. Bidders will be notified of the results of the bidding. The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Additional information can be obtained by calling the Marlinton Ranger District at 304- 799-4334.

The Forest Service is committed to the policy that all persons shall have equal access to its programs, facilities, and employment without regard to race, religion, color, sex, or national origin.

3/12/1c