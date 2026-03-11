Robert E. “Bob” Sumner, 86, of Buckeye, passed away Monday March 9, 2026, at Peyton Hospice House in Fairlea. Born August 15, 1939, in Hagerstown, Maryland, he was a son of the late R.L. “Bud” and Dorothy Mae Sumner.

Bob graduated from Romney High School in 1957. He got a B.S. degree from Shepherd College, master’s degree from Virginia Tech, and he attended WVU as a grad student.

Bob worked several places over the years: West Virginia Department of Natural Resources Fisheries as a biologist; he helped set up and run Kathy’s Farm Hunting and Fishing Club and dog kennel, taught school at Pocahontas County High School and Hillsboro Middle School, and worked as a telescope operator at Green Bank on the 140-foot radio telescope.

He is survived by three sons, Robert Steven Sumner, of Queensbury, New York, David Carl Sumner, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Michael Alan Sumner, of Cary, North Carolina; many grandchildren; and two sisters, Donna Sumner Fadal and Carole Sumner Barone.

In keeping with his wishes, the body will be cremated and there will be no service.

Online condolences may be shared at Lantzfuneralhome.com