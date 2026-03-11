Lucas Adcock

Staff Writer

By early March, many residents of Pocahontas County start looking forward to gardening season. While the calendar may say spring is approaching, the reality in our mountain climate is that winter rarely lets go all at once. It’s rather annoying to some degree. Snow is still possible, nighttime temperatures frequently dip below freezing, and the soil often remains cold and damp. Just the last few days we’ve had a few warm and hot days, and now the weather is said to soon take another dip to freezing temps. Still, this time of year is not too early to begin preparing a garden—and in some cases, even planting a few hardy crops.

In Pocahontas County, March temperatures usually range from the low 30s at night to the low-to-mid 50s during the day, though colder spells are common and snowfall can still occur several times during the month. Considering all of the snow and ice we’ve had over the last few months, I’d be okay with the warmer weather sticking around for now. Because of the county’s higher elevation and cooler climate compared to much of West Virginia, gardeners must be patient. In fact, the average last frost in nearby mountain communities often falls in late May or even early June, but that doesn’t mean nothing can be planted. Certain vegetables actually prefer cool soil and can tolerate light frost. If the ground is workable – not frozen or waterlogged – gardeners can begin sowing a few early crops outdoors.

One of the best choices for early planting, is peas. Peas thrive in cool weather and often germinate well in soil that would be too cold for other vegetables. Planting them early allows them to mature before the heat of summer arrives. Many local gardeners traditionally plant peas sometime in March or early April, depending on soil conditions.

Another good option is spinach. Popeye’s every-day fuel, this leafy green prefers cool temperatures and can handle light frost without much trouble. Spinach planted now will slowly establish itself and may begin producing leaves well before summer crops are even in the ground.

Radishes, too, are a favorite for early planting. They grow quickly – often ready to harvest in just three to four weeks – and their seeds germinate well in cool soil. For gardeners eager to see results, radishes are often the first crop of the season. Myself – not a huge fan, but to each their own.

If your garden soil is loose enough to work, onions and onion-sets can also be planted early. These crops develop slowly and benefit from a longer growing season. And with all the hard work with early planting, you can also begin to harvest some ramps in April that grow sporadically around the county – thanks, Mother Nature!

Similarly, lettuce varieties that tolerate cold temperatures can be planted now, especially if they are protected with row covers or planted in a sheltered area.

Even if you are not planting outdoors yet, March is an excellent time to begin starting seeds indoors. Tomatoes, peppers and cabbage are commonly started inside several weeks before they are transplanted outside. Because Pocahontas County’s growing season is relatively short, starting seeds indoors can make a noticeable difference in how productive a garden becomes later in the summer.

Garden preparation is just as important as planting, though. Early spring is a good time to clear away debris, repair garden beds, and add compost or organic matter to the soil. Mountain soils can be a bit rocky or compacted, so working compost into the soil now helps improve drainage and fertility before the main planting season begins. If you don’t already have a compost bin, and you garden, consider adding one for your typical food scraps (minus the meat) and sprinkle some leaves in between the layers you dump in the bin. My wife made a composting bin from a plastic trash can that has a “locking” lid so that big critters can’t get in. The bin itself, however, has rows of vertical holes that we drilled to allow for air flow and worms to infiltrate the compost and break it down. Eventually, when we have enough, we’ll move it to a more permanent location next to our garden.

Perhaps the most important thing for gardeners in Pocahontas County to do is to simply watch the weather. Our mountain climate can change very quickly, and a warm week in March does not necessarily mean winter is finished. Many experienced gardeners in the region wait until late May to plant tender crops such as tomatoes, beans and squash. Still, the arrival of March signals the beginning of the gardening season. With a few hardy vegetables in the ground and seedlings starting indoors (very painstakingly), local gardeners can begin the slow but rewarding process of bringing their gardens back to life after winter.