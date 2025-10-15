Kevin Michael “Mike” “OB” O’Brien peacefully passed away at his home in Marlinton Thursday, July 31, 2025. His wife, Vonnie, sister, Charlotte, and dear friend, Mary, were at his side when he went to be with the Lord.

Mike struggled with a variety of health conditions throughout his adult life, with his first heart attack at the age of 37. He successfully fought and controlled all his illnesses until he developed a rare aggressive cancer in January 2025. He valiantly fought the cancer, but it was a battle he was not to win.

Mike was a member of the Marlinton United Methodist Church.

Born October 27, 1955, in Marlinton, he was a son of the late Albert Loran O’Brien and Betty Jean Calhoun O’Brien.

When Mike was a few months old, the family moved to Richmond, Virginia, where he was raised.

He graduated from John Marshall High School in Richmond in 1974.

Mike enjoyed spending his summers in Marlinton and Huntersville with his West Virginia family.

In 1973, he met his future wife, Vonnie Myers O’Brien. In 1977, Mike moved to Marlinton and made it his forever home. Vonnie and Mike “courted” for seven years and were married in 1980.

He was a heavy equipment operator, often travelling out of town to work. In 1980, Mike found his niche at Snowshoe Resort and worked there for 20 years.

He developed a passion for draft horses from his father-in-law, Doc Myers. Mike had a special connection with his horses. He and his wife adopted draft horses from Gentle Giants Draft Horse Rescue.

Mike also had a passion for Bass Fishing. He and his buddies especially loved tournaments. They fished in good weather, and in rain, hail, sleet and snow. It is doubtful that any of them won enough at tournaments to pay for their equipment “needs.”

Mike is survived by his wife, Vonnie; his sister, Charlotte O’Brien Via; brothers-in-law, Robert Myers and Matthew Myers and wife, Judy; his Dilley family members, who have been his loving and closest friends throughout his life; numerous cousins in his Calhoun and Basil families; and his beloved cats, Squirt and Whitey, who adored him.

We are all going to miss Mike’s infectious smile, his jovial laughter and his crazy antics. It was impossible to not laugh and have fun when Mike was around.

Please join us Saturday, October 25, 2025, at Marlinton United Methodist Church to celebrate Mike’s life.

Visitation will be at 11 a.m. with the Service of Celebration at noon.

Immediately following the noon service, the Celebration will continue downstairs in the Fellowship Hall, with refreshments and the sharing of additional memories and stories about this man who loved and lived life to the fullest.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Marlinton United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 54, Marlinton, WV 24954; Gentle Giants Draft Horse Rescue, 17250 Old Frederick Rd, Mt Airy, MD 21771; the Pocahontas County Animal Shelter or the Humane Society of Pocahontas County.