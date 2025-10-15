Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

Pocahontas County Schools superintendent Dr. Leatha Williams shared the school sys- tems’ mission and core beliefs with the board of education at its October 7 meeting.

Williams said she thinks it is important for the board to keep the mission and core beliefs in mind as they go through the agenda at each meeting, ensuring the focus of their work is on the students and staff.

The mission: “Pocahontas County Schools strives to provide an engaging and supportive environment where every student is valued and empowered and equipped to reach their full potential.”

“Our core beliefs are – all staff will engage in a team and growth mindset; all staff will promote and model positive behaviors and dialogue; all staff will create a safe and supportive learning environment; all staff will establish high expectations for academic excellence,” Williams said.

She also shared the student version of the core beliefs, which are – all students can develop a team and grow mindset; all students can display positive behaviors and constructive dialogue; all students can contribute to a safe and supportive learning environment; and all students can meet high expectations for academic excellence and reach their full potential.

Williams concluded by saying the motto and slogan for this school year is “We are stronger together.”

“So, working together and teamwork is the core of where we are going as a county,” she said.

In updates:

Marlinton Elementary School principal Philip Anderson gave a presentation on the school’s progress so far this year and the work going into improving absenteeism and discipline issues.

Anderson said the school is focusing on students who are considered chronically absent, stating that 29 percent of the student body fits this designation. The school is working on getting this number down to 15 percent by engaging with the students and their guardians to get them back on track.

As for discipline issues, Anderson said there have been 30 discipline issues so far this year.

In good news, Anderson gave a report on the school’s test scores and reported that the students are doing well in math, English/language arts and science.

In math, the third grade was 45 percent proficient, just under the state’s number of 52 percent. The fourth grade was 60 percent proficient, 10 percent higher than the state number and fifth grade was 41 percent, one percent below the state.

In English/language arts, third grade was 48 percent, with the state at 44 percent; fourth grade, 66 percent, state at 50 percent; and fifth grade 43 percent, state at 49 percent.

Fifth grade students are also tested in science and MES students were 43 percent, with the state being 33 percent.

Anderson said with these results, the school looked at students who were on the cusp of being proficient, known as bubble students. Those students lacked only a few points of being proficient and this year, the school is focused on helping those students get over that hurdle and onto the proficiency side.

In financial management, the board approved payment of bills, payment of vendor listing, payment of local government purchasing card, bank reconciliation, extra duty pay, grant awards and budget adjustments.

In miscellaneous management, the board approved:

• six students and one homeschool student to complete observation hours for the Grow Your Own College program at Marlinton Elementary School, Marlinton Middle School, Green Bank Elementary-Middle School and Pocahontas County High School during the 2025-2026 school year.

• volunteer list.

• MOU with SESC for Lydia Young, special education consultant and Ruth Bland, special education compliance assistant.

• first readings of policies: 5200: Attendance; 2371: Hope Scholarship; 2451: Alternative School Programs; 5600: Student Discipline; and 3120.12: Substitutes in Areas of Critical Need and Shortage.

• permission to post for Homebound teachers for the 2025-2026 school year, paid from county budget.

• permission to post for mentors for the 2025-2026 school year, paid for with Step 7D funding.

• permission to post for teachers, coordinators and grant director for 21st Century Learning Centers Grant, paid from grant.

• realignment of alternative education program – permission to move part-time positions to full-time positions at GBEMS and MMS.

• permission to start talent search for security officer for PCHS and GBEMS.

• out of county field trip and fundraisers.

In personnel management, the board approved:

• requested transfer of Darlene Arbogast from CTE business management at Pocahontas County High School to special education/multi-categorical autism at Pocahontas County High School, effective October 1.

• employment of Philip Anderson as director of special education, preschool and student support at the central office.

• employment of Jan Stanek as substitute aide for Pocahontas County Schools, at state basic service personnel salary, for the 2025-2026 school year, as needed.

• employment of Michelle Wilfong as academic interventionist at Green Bank Elementary-Middle School, at $25 per hour, three and a half hours per day, up to five days per week, not to exceed $15,000. Effective date of employment is October 8, for the remainder of the 2025-2025 school year.

• employment of Patricia Plaugher, Ronald Plaugher and Jay Miller as substitute teachers for Pocahontas County Schools, at state basic professional salary, based on degree and experience, for the 2025-2026 school year, as needed.

• unpaid medical leave of Denise Burns, teacher at Marlinton Elementary School, effective September 13, for a period of up to 12 weeks.

• unpaid medical leave of Janessa Henderson, counselor at Marlinton Elementary School, effective September 29, for a period of up to 12 weeks.

The next board meeting will be Tuesday, October 21, at 6 p.m. at the board of education conference room in Buckeye.