Avis W. Seldomridge, 70, of Green Bank, passed away Sunday, February 1, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of love and generosity, and a life devoted to caring for others.

Born January 20, 1956, in Marlinton, she was the eldest of 14 children born to the late Guy and Sue Bennett.

As the eldest child, Avis naturally became a nurturer, a role she carried throughout her life with grace and compassion. Her loving spirit, gentle heart and willingness to help others defined who she was.

Avis found happiness in life’s simple pleasures – flowers in bloom, hummingbirds fluttering nearby, campfires under open skies, family picnics filled with laughter, playing cards and family board games and growing vegetables for canning. She had a special fondness for baby animals of any kind, a reflection of her gentle heart and deep compassion.

She was a great friend to many and built lasting relationships through kindness, loyalty and an open heart. She held especially close two treasured friends, Ruth Adkins and Hilda Brock, whom she cherished as her sisters of the heart.

Avis retired from the Snowshoe Resort call center after more than 35 years, She took pride in her work and the relationships she built. She also loved her time working at the Cass Scenic Railroad as a brake person and commentator, a role that allowed her to share her warmth and enthusiasm with visitors from near and far.

Above all, Avis will be remembered for her open heart and open home. She welcomed those she loved – and anyone in need – with compassion, comfort and unconditional care. Her love lives on through her family, her friends, and all the lives she touched. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Yvetta, Karen Dee and Christy; and several dearly loved nieces and nephews, Tanya, Calvin, Alisha, Ayla, Bonnie, Floyd, Michael, EJ and Mark.

She is survived by her two children, Melissa Jordan (Steve Hinkle), of Marlinton, and Kenneth Seldomridge, of Boswell, Indiana; two very special nieces, Shayla and Johnna Bennett, whom she raised as her own; nieces Neveah and Kynslie; and nephew, Danny, who lived with her; and two grandchildren, Max and Molly Seldomridge; 10 siblings, brothers, Randy Bennett (Emma), and Eddie Bennett (Carol), of Marlinton, Inez Bennett and Mark Bennett, both of Petersburg, Diane Foe (William), of Cass, Kim Finley, of Waveland Mississippi, Amber Neal, of Harrisonburg Virginia, Kevin Bennett (Teresa), of Dunmore, John Bennett (Angela), of Green Bank, and Steven Bennett, of Green Bank; as well as countless uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews whom she deeply loved.

Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, February 8, 2026. at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with Pastor Julian Rittenhouse officiating. Burial will follow at the Cochran Cemetery at Edray.

The family will receive friends Sunday from 11 a.m. until time of service.

