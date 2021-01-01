This Saturday, April 29, is the Annual Great Greenbrier River Race (GGRR).

I want to take the opportunity to welcome all participants, their teams, family members and other visitors to Marlinton.

Also, I want to thank all the organizers – past and present – sponsors, volunteers and vendors who, year after year, have devoted time and energy to make this fun event happen. There are too many of you to name. You know who you are, and the Town of Marlinton thanks you for making this event another unique feature of our Town.

The triathlon starts in Marlinton with a run to the Greenbrier River Trail and going north to a turnaround point before returning into town. Participants then jump in their canoe or kayak and paddle down the river to the bridge at Buckeye, where they run to their bikes and ride south on the GRT to a turn-around point before returning 10-miles north, all the way back to Eighth Street in Marlinton to finish the race.

While the race is a competition, the atmosphere of the event is best described as fun and family- oriented. The biggest question mark is what the water level in the Greenbrier River will be on race day. Two weeks ago, it was just right. Hopefully, this past weekend’s rain will help.

Many racers have been returning for years. I remember hearing about one gentleman who had competed every year since 1991. Newcomers this year will begin a tradition of their own. The main idea is to have fun, be safe and enjoy your time in Marlinton and Pocahontas County.