Thursday, May 21, 1926

A WAR TIME LETTER

Graphic highlights and scenes of the Battle of Chancellorsville reference which appeal to the imagination of the terrible slaughter of the days of 61 – 65 are contained in a letter just come to light telling of that contest in which General Jackson received injuries from which he subsequently died.

The letter is from J. H. Patterson to his wife. The writer was clerk of the court for a great many years at Marlinton, where he died in recent years.

The letter reads:

Near Hamilton Crossing May 9, 1863

My Dear Wife;

Again, through the mercy and goodness of God, I have escaped another fearful and bloody battle, which you have heard of long ere this. I would have written sooner but we have been traveling every day until now, and knowing you were anxious to hear from me, I have postponed washing my clothes in order to write you. We left camp near Guinea the 30th of April and arrived at Fredericksburg the same day. We found the troops in line for battle, soon the cannonading commenced which was very heavy.

I was stationed on a high hill and could see the artillery. It was a grand sight. They continued firing until after night. The Yankee Balloon was up all day in sight, now and then it would descend. I presume to communicate the observation made by occupants thereof. Next day, May 1st, we started up the river as Hooker had moved up the greater part of the army in order to flank ours (the 8th guard) met the advance of his, then the battle commenced, continued until near night, the enemy falling back. We continued traveling until 11 o’clock that night. Next day, May 2nd, General Jackon succeeded in getting in the rear of the enemy. We, of course, had to take a very circuitous route through what is here called the wilderness, being a very large body of woods for miles.

The enemy was taken by surprise, not dreaming of our army coming in the rear, they, having thrown up breastworks to protect them from the opposite way and as our troops did not advance as they expected, one of our Brigades put to flight one whole division, capturing a good many provisions. In the evening of this day, General Jackson and staff rode to the front lines, and on returning they were fired into by either a North Carolina or South Carolina Brigade, wounding and killing very nearly all. General Jackson losing his arm. He is now near Guinea…

Next day, Sunday, May 3rd, early in the morning, the fight again commenced, the enemy being driven from entrenchment to entrenchment. My division doing the principal of the fighting. Early in the fight of the day, General Peyton of my brigade (he is from Lexington) was killed and my Sergeant Ryan was wounded in the knee. I am indeed sorry for he was a brave and generous man respected and loved by all of his men. The fight continued all day; our men driving the enemy back.

We moved up near our division; indeed, it was a sickening sight to see the dead and wounded strewn over the ground with all sorts of wounds, some slightly, other mortally. I saw many of the Yankees strewn in every direction. That night a few of our men died, but we camped near a Yankee hospital which fell into our hands. All night long, I could hear the groans and screams of the poor wretches and although they came here to destroy and devastate our homes, I could not help but feel sorry for them in their misery.

I went over to the Yankee hospital and talked to several of them, whose time had expired, but were forced to remain and whose wounds were slight, seemed glad of it for they would not again return to the service. Several spoke of the shameful flight of their men from their entrenchments, others hoped for an early peace while some thought the war might last for some time yet. (God forbid it.)

From the hospital, I went over to the field our men had fought over the day before; again, the ghastly spectacle of the slain, with their upturned faces to the sun…

Knapsacks rifled and strewn over the ground, blankets and clothing of all kinds, Yankee letters, etc.

I could have procured me a blanket but having no way to carry it, I did not pick up anything…

Early the next morning, the Yankees recrossed the river, and not being able to get across the river, the troops returned to camps and we came here. I sent yesterday to the regiment but there was no letter from my darling. I have only received one from you since you have been in Rockbridge.

Write soon. Give my love to all and tell me how your mother is and all the rest of the family.

Trust in God and pray for me and for an early peace and may God bless you is the prayer of your – Affectionate husband, J. H. Patterson. Lexington, Va.