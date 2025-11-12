Editor,

It is easy to vote in socialism and almost impossible to vote it out – Venezuela, Cuba and the list goes on and on.

When it fails, those in power just double down on processes that continue to make things worse and enrich themselves.

This same story has played out throughout history, yet the mob never learns, signing up for this failed approach over and over again seeking immediate gratification and ignoring human nature.

The end result invariably is a train wreck of suffering and lower living standards.

Joseph Kaffl

Hillsboro

Editor,

In last week’s edition of The Pocahontas Times, there was a front-page article about the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps. I’d like to remember my old friend, Homer Hunter, who was a wonderful musician, but most of all was proud of his service in the Marines.

We miss you, Homer.

Gibbs Kinderman

Union