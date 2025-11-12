John Snyder

Contributing Writer

Pre-season Girls Basketball got off to an exciting start November 9 with a flex schedule Round Robin Tournament at Herbert Hoover High School in Charleston.

Pocahontas County High School was the only Single A school invited, most likely because of the team’s success last season.

Playing two AAA schools and one excellent AA school, the Lady Warriors won two games and lost 1. The home team, Herbert Hoover (AAA) beat PCHS 52 to 38.

The Warrior defense kicked in for the next two games, and they came out on top 58 – 32 versus Shady Spring (AAA) and 34 -27 against Roane County (AA).

Total stats for the three games are as follows:

Allison Taylor, 35 points and 20 rebounds.

Cali Propst, 31 points and 13 rebounds.

Lexi Arbogast, 15 points; Savana Sharp, 17; Shayla Bennett, 11; Lexi Burdette, 13.

Other players who scored or contributed were Hayly Goldsberry, Cloe Arnett, Rya Barlow, Masie Monico, Jules Brown and Addison Hamrick.

The team and coaches appreciate the parents and others who supported the team in Charleston.

The first regular season game for the Lady Warriors will be played at home against Richwood Tuesday, December 2.