Science in Small Bites

Author’s Note: For tens of thousands of years, humans have adapted to dramatic changes in their environment, everything from ice ages to extended periods of drought. We did so with the help of science. We rarely, if ever, think about it, but when we first began making fire or discovered a plant that reduced pain, we were dabbling in science.

When the first Clovis Point was pressure flaked 13,000 years ago, we were using science to create a technological advancement that was more practical and lethal – this was science in action. In our modern world, nearly everything we touch is a product of science. Yet, in today’s polarized world, there is a smoldering rejection of science, and that will have deleterious results.

To successfully navigate the existential challenges of climate change and potential future pandemics, we must embrace science and rational thinking. If we reject science in favor of conspiracy theories, it will be our children and their children who will suffer the consequences of our ignorance.

Part One: How Many Steps Did You Say?

I walk every morning and carry an old-school analog pedometer to keep track of my distance. When I reach 10,000 steps, and it’s likely the same for those with smartwatches, a human figure performing jumping jacks and fireworks appears on my screen. Why 10,000 steps? Did they pull that number out of the air? Yes, they did. That figure was not based on any actual research.

A recent article in “Science News” reveals that, after analyzing 57 studies on the relationship between various health factors and the total number of steps, the European University of Ma-drid found that the optimal step count is 7,000.

A Lancet Public Health article suggests that, “Compared with people who only walked 2,000 steps per day, those who took 7,000 steps were 47 percent less likely to die from any cause. Hitting 7,000 steps was also linked with a 25 percent lower risk of cardiovascular disease, a 37 percent lower risk of dying from cancer, and a 38 percent lower risk of dementia.”

Of course, walking beyond 7,000 steps also garners a greater reduction of these diseases, although with less dramatic results than walking up to 7,000 steps. On the graph, the y-axis appears to level off at around 7,000 steps. At an average stride, 7,000 steps convert to 3 to 3.5 miles.

In my estimation, such potential reductions in cancer and cardiovascular diseases are a bargain; moreover, most exercise, including walking, has a profoundly positive effect on mood and confidence. And, if you are a resident of Pocahontas County, with its innumerable and beautiful trails, there is no excuse for being sedentary – inactivity can be as deadly as any life-threatening disease.

The only criticism of the recent study is that it did not factor in existing health conditions, lifestyle and age. Further studies are already underway, but daily walking will likely prove to reduce the risk of many afflictions, improve sleep and lower the risk of dementia.

So, what are you waiting for?

Part Two: What is currently visiting our solar system, and why we should care?

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention a new interloper into our solar system called 3I/ATLAS. Scientists believe that 3I/ATLAS is the third interstellar object discovered passing through our solar system. You may recall the various theories about ‘Oumuamua that emerged in 2017 due to its unusual shape and apparent non-gravitational acceleration.

Scientists believe that this new visitor, travelling at a staggering speed of 130,000 miles per hour, is the fastest object ever recorded in our solar system. This fact suggests that it has been travelling for billions of years.

3I/ATLAS is a large, active interstellar comet that entered our solar system, notable for its unusual characteristics such as a bright, gas- filled coma and potentially non-gravitational movements. 3I/ATLAS’s behavior has led some to speculate about non-natural origins, although standard explanations, such as outgassing, are still being investigated.

The interstellar object 3I/ATLAS passed its closest point to the sun on October 29, 2025. Recent observations show that it is exhibiting non-gravitational behavior and is surprisingly bright and bluer than expected, with no typical tail. This has fueled scientific speculation and popular theories, with some researchers, like Harvard’s Avi Loeb, suggesting it might be artificial, while most scientists believe it is an unusual comet.

Regarding the size of our visitor, the Hubble Space Telescope estimates its maximum length to be 3.5 miles and its minimum length to be at least 1,000 feet. However, this is an early prediction of size. Currently, there are no definitive statistics available on the size and shape of 3I/ATLAS.

As for its trajectory, which we should all be concerned about, Scientists maintain that 3I/ATLAS is not expected to come any closer to Earth than 170 million miles. Whew!

