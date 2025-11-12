Thursday, November 13, 1975

1854 RETAIL RULES

The following set of employee rules set up by an American store in 1854 was quoted in an issue of the Northwestern Miller and given to us by Layton Beverage:

1. Store must be opened promptly at 6 a.m. and remain open until 9 p.m. the year round.

2. Store must be swept, counters, base shelves and showcases dusted. Lamps trimmed, filled, and chimneys cleaned; pens made; doors and windows opened; a pail of water and a scuttle of coal must be brought in by each clerk, before breakfast, if there is time to do so and attend to the customers who call.

3. Store must not be opened on the Sabbath day unless absolutely necessary and then only for a few minutes.

4. Any employee who is in the habit of smoking Spanish cigars, getting shaved at a barber shop, going to dances and other places of amusement, will most surely give his employer reason to be suspicious of his integrity and all-around honesty.

5. Each employee must pay not less than $5.00 per year to the church and must attend Sunday School every Sunday.

6. Men employees are given one evening a week off for courting and two if they go to prayer meeting regularly.

FOOTBALL

In five football games, the Green Bank 7th and 8th grade team went undefeated, compiling 178 points while holding their opponents to 0. This year’s squad included 12 8th graders and 10 7th graders. Green Bank has been playing football three years and has an overall record of 11 wins two losses, while presently riding a nine-game winning streak.

The players are Harold Carpenter, David Carr, Kenny Walther, Johnny Nelson, Danny Waybright, Danny Dolan, Chuck Weaver, Peter del Giudice, Mark Jonese, Bill Howard, Rex Cassell, Kenny Kelly, Jeff Taylor, Vancie Lusk, Brian Waslo, Jeff Cassell, Joe Strehlen, Richard Walther, Bob Carr, Fred Kesler, Daniel Ryder, Mike Garber, Chester Lovelace and John Sharp. Jesse Peck, Coach. Gene Rexrode, Assistant Coach

MARLINTON TOWN COUNCIL

Bob Dunz appeared asking for additional work on the road on Greenbrier Hill.

Police Judge William McNeil recommended marking the police car, but the police think the light, etc., will reduce resale value. He reported still not all are parallel parking and cars are parked on wrong sides of the street.

Public telephone booths should be kept up with lights, etc.

Request was made for a donation of a parking permit for the Senior Citizen bus.

It was voted to mark both sides of Third Avenue for parallel parking in the business section. Council voted to make an application for a federal grant for a new water pumping and purification plant.

Frank Hill presented a plan for improving visibility on the cemetery road with labor help from the Forest Service and contributions from organizations. Mr. Hill volunteered his services to coordinate the work. The Lions, Rotary Club, Woman’s Club, Chamber of Commerce, Jaycees, Mountaineers for Rural Progress among others have stated their interest in this.

The 1969 police car was sold to Ralph Dunbrack, Sr. for $140. The log cabin was sold to Lance H. Kelly for $1,450, auctioned by Gilbert Jack, whose services were donated and appreciated.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Gary R. Burks, of Hillsboro, a son, Jeremy Todd.

Born to Major and Mrs. Raymond Schultz, of Fort McClellan, Alabama, a daughter, Jane Amelia

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Harry Kelley, of Marlinton, a son, David Brian.

DEATHS

Edgar L. Syms, 69, of South Charleston; born at Seebert, a son of the late J. L. and Sallie Syms. Funeral service from First United Methodist Church in South Charleston with burial in Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans.

– – –

Brown Campbell, 65, of Dunmore; born at Huntersville, a son of the late Benjamin Benson and Bessie Moore Campbell. He was a retired timber contractor, farmer and a veteran of World War II. Funeral service was held from Baxter Presbyterian Church with burial in the Dunmore Cemetery.

– – –

David Max Puffenberger, 66, of Warm Springs, Virginia; a son of Abraham and Susan Simmons Puffenberger. He was a farmer and a member of the Beulah Presbyterian Church. Funeral was held from the church with burial in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens.