Dear Editor,

Our president has been in government long enough to realize that there are many government employees who take their jobs seriously and who want to do the right thing for the American people, so why does he treat them like criminals when they disagree with him?

He knows that many government programs are there to protect working people from the whims of corporations so why does he slash those programs while giving big tax breaks to billionaires?

The president is smart enough to understand the science behind the reality of Climate Change so why does he regard it as a hoax while undermining good efforts to protect working people from it?

Bob Must, Hillsboro