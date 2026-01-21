Naomi M. Mace Reed, 92, of Barberton, Ohio, went home to the Lord Monday, January 12, 2026.

Born Mildred Naomi Mace, December 20, 1933, in Mace, she was a daughter of the late Herbert Troy and Jessie Mace.

After graduating from Marlinton High School, Naomi moved to Washington D.C. and worked in the FBI Secretarial Pool under J. Edgar Hoover. Naomi married James William Reed February 11, 1956 and had lived in Barberton, Ohio, for the past 70 years. At the time of his death in 2022, Naomi and Jim had been married 66 years.

Naomi worked as Secretary/Office Manager at Johnson United Methodist Church for 42+ years where she kept the pastors in line. Naomi was a mother figure, counselor and support to so many who met or knew her through church. Naomi loved serving the Lord and being involved in the church. She was a member of Johnson United Methodist Church more than 65 years and was active on many committees and women’s groups. While her children were growing up, she was active with the PTA, Band Boosters, Sports Boosters and involved in many school and community events. Naomi made the best homemade bread and cinnamon rolls. We will always remember the days growing up and the wonderful aromas coming from the kitchen and the times we got to bake with her. She was the most wonderful, caring mother, grandmother and great-grand- mother and individual.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Herbert Mace and Robert Keith Mace; sisters and brothers-in-law, Janice (Reed) Frank Stotts, Sr., Mary Dott (Reed) Fred Ware, Sr. and Richard Laraway.

She is survived by a sister, Shirley Laraway, of Temperance, Michigan; sisters-in-law, Martha Reed, of Valley Head, and Lucille Mace; children, Kim (Bill) Nickerson, of Coventry Township, Ohio, Debbie Zwick, of Barberton, Ohio, Beverly (Tom) Kirkpatrick, of Barberton and Grafton, and David (Wendi) Reed, of Phoenix, Arizona; grandchildren, Jennifer Pearson, Jessica, Matthew and Amy Zwick, Troy, James and Korra Reed, Ryan (Shelley) Kirkpatrick and Amber (Brandon) Marshall; great-grandchildren, Savannah Collins, Abby Schrader and Caleb Kirkpatrick, Titus and Ason Marshall; adopted granddaughter Destinee Singleton and adopted great-grandson, Mason Singleton; and many nieces, nephews and friends, including Justine Garrett, her neighbor of 68 years, who became her special sister.

Her funeral service will be held Friday, January 23, 2026, at 10 a.m. at Johnson United Methodist Church in Norton, Ohio, with Rev. Dr. Scott Wilson and Rev. Dr. Steven Bailey officiating. Burial will follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

Thank you to Summa Care Home Care and Summa Care Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.com and Johnson United Methodist Church, 3409 Johnson Road, Norton, Ohio 44203.