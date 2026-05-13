Portrait of Emily and James Grogg posed outside on their farm at Brush Run in Boyer, West Virginia. James J. Grogg was born in Highland County, Virginia, February 15, 1848, to Adam and Charlotte Puffenbarger Grogg. Emily Jane Mullenax was born at Stony Bottom, West Virginia, September 5, 1851, to John H. and Rachel Rexrode Mullenax. They were married November 22, 1866. James died July 8, 1912 and is buried at the Grogg Cemetery in Boyer. Emily died April 28, 1946 and is buried at the Arbovale Cemetery. (Elliott-Grogg Collection, Courtesy of Donald Black; ID: PHP003069)

Photographs in the “Preserving Pocahontas” Digital Library may be found at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org

If you have photographs or documents to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B. J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs from the archives are available.