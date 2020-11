Kyle Junior McCarty, 74, of Frost, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at his home.

He was born May 30, 1946, at Marlinton.

Graveside service will be held Monday, November 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Mt Zion Log Church Cemetery on Hill Country Road with Pastor David Rittenhouse and Charles Bill Young officiating.

There will be no visitation

