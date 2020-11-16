Donald Hansford  

Donald Clarence Hansford, Sr., 83, of Cloverdale, Virginia, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Virginia.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at McLaughlin and Young Funeral Home with John Young officiating.

Interment will be at 3 p.m. in Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ashwood United Methodist Church Food Bank, c/o Frank Johnson, 5028 Sam Snead Highway, Hot Springs, Virginia 24445.

