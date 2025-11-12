Guy Bell Rimel, “Mayor of Little Back Creek”, 91, of Mountain Grove, Virginia, passed away Saturday, November 8, 2025, at Genesis Health Care Center in White Sulphur Springs.

Born September 3, 1934, in Hot Springs, Virginia, he was a son of the late Harry Lee “Pops” Rimel and Mary Lelia Kershner Rimel.

Guy retired from General Motors Corporation in Lordstown, Ohio, where he worked in the maintenance department with 30 years of service.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the end of the Korean Conflict. He enlisted at the age of 17 and landed in Seoul, Korea, on his 18th birthday and was quickly stationed at the DMZ in North Korea. His time in the military as a machine gunner took him to South Korea, North Korea, Tokyo, Japan and Pearl Harbor. While stationed in Pearl Harbor, he stayed in the same barracks where his brother, Dice, had been during the attack – bullet holes from that day still visible, a powerful reminder of the history they both shared.

Guy was married to his childhood sweetheart, Helen Louise Buzzard Rimel, who preceded him in death September 16, 2007.

As a child, Guy attended Cochran Creek Baptist Church in Rimel, where he often listened to a passionate, fire-and-brimstone preacher named Shorty Bass who shared the Good News that Jesus Christ, the Son of God, died on the cross for our sins and rose again. It was during that time that Guy accepted Jesus as his personal Savior and was baptized in Cochran Creek near the church. Over the years, Guy faithfully served as an usher and remained a devoted, long-standing member of the Cochran Creek Baptist Church family.

He loved the outdoors and enjoyed golfing, playing horseshoes, hunting and fishing. He enjoyed cooking (and eating), and he especially loved sitting around the table playing cards with family – Set Back, Rummy and Uno were some of his favorites. His old, worn-out decks of cards are proof of all the time he spent trying to beat “Ole Saul” at Solitaire. He never wanted to miss an episode of “The Price Is Right” and always enjoyed watching a good western. More than anything, he was a caring husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be deeply missed.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Georgie (husband, Dewey), Pearl (husband, Clyde), Christine (husband, Bill) and a baby sister, Mary Etta; four brothers, Dice (wife, Catherine), Charles Lee (wife, Elna), Harry Lee Jr. and Thomas Norton “John;” and a dear grandchild, Corey.

He is survived by three children, Randy Rimel and Laurie, of Largo, Florida, Ricky Rimel and wife, Renee, of Orwell, Ohio, Terry Lynn Rimel Trask and husband, Tim, of Chardon, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Karen Turner and husband, Clyde, of Richcreek, Virginia; grandchildren, Chris-tina and husband, Patrick, Megan and fiancé, Zach, Clayton Guy and fiancée, Therese, Jeremy and wife, Taylor, Michelle and husband, Adam, Brittny, Tiffany and Guy Clark Rimel, Ashley, Trisha and husband, Jason; granddaughter-in-law, Lyndsey; great-grandchildren, Layken, Kylee, Sean, Krystal, Jack, Timmy, Ellianna, Jordan, Jorgia, Jayden, Guy and Harker; one on the way in May; and numerous other family members who were very dear to him.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, November 14, 2025, at Cochran Creek Baptist Church in Rimel with Pastor Roger Frame officiating. Interment will be in Mountain Grove Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Clayton, Jeremy, Adam, Patrick, Sean, Jamie and Zach.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cochran Creek Baptist Church.

Arrangements are being handled by McLaughlin and Young Funeral Home.

