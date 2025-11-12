These Pocahontas County men were called into service during World War II. This photograph was taken by the Gay Studio on their reporting day July 24, 1942 on the front steps of the Pocahontas County Courthouse in Marlinton, West Virginia. Five people in the photo are identified. Front row, 1st from left – Skip Kennison, of Marlinton. Front row, 6th from left – Elza Galford, of Marlinton. Front row, 7th from left –Earl Kesler, of Clover Lick. Back row, 3rd from left, Ralph Moore. Back row, end on far right – Leslie Gehauf, of Marlinton. Please contact Preserving Pocahontas if you can ID others in the picture. (World War II Collection, Courtesy of Ellen Doyle; ID: PHP000604)

