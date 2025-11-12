The following hearings were recently held in Pocahontas County Circuit Court before the Honorable Judge Patrick I. Via:

A status hearing was held in the case the State vs Steven Sharp, 39, of Marlinton, wherein the State advised the court that a plea offer had been made but now the State has filed a motion to revoke bond in this case and asked that a warrant be issued for the defendant. Sharp was indicted on one count, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled non-narcotic sub- stance; and one count, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, a Schedule I, controlled non-narcotic substance.

The State has offered a plea in its case against Cory B. Alderman, 40, of Marlinton. Defense counsel asked that the matter be set for a plea hearing. Alderman’s bond was modified to allow him and the victim to co-habitate so long as it is consensual. Change of plea is set for December 17. Alderman was indicted on two counts, domestic battery, third offense; and one count, domestic assault, third offense.

Cassey Beverage, 33, of Marlinton, failed to appear for a second time for her arraignment. The Court grant-ed a defense motion for a continuance and the matter is set for November 18. Beverage was indicted on one count, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Schedule II, controlled non-narcotic sub- stance; and one count, conspiracy.

Roger Watson, Jr., 34, of Marlinton, appeared by video from the Tygart Valley Regional Jail for a hearing to revoke his bond. Watson waived his right to a preliminary hearing. The court set an evidentiary hearing for November 18. Watson was remanded back to custody. He was indicted on one count, burglary; one count, petit larceny.

Ayden Carroll, 22, of Cass, tendered an oral and written plea agreement to the court wherein he pleaded guilty to Count I of the indictment, sexual assault in the third degree, a felony; and Count II, sexual assault in the third degree, a felony. Sentencing is set for December 18. Bond remains in effect.

David Bradley Moyers, 43, of Durbin, did not appear for his hearing. Defense counsel has not heard from him since August. Moyers went into a rehab program but left shortly thereafter. The Court temporarily revoked bond in the case and granted the State’s motion for a capias to be issued. Moyers was indicted on two counts, driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, third or subsequent offense; one count, assault; one count, destruction of property; one count, brandishing a deadly weapon.