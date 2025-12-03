Betty Sue McPaters, 97, of Marlinton, passed away Thursday November 27, 2025, at Peyton Hospice House in Fairlea.

Betty was born in Marlinton, the daughter of the late Dency Edward Sharp and Gosha Underwood Sharp.

She was married to Oliver Randolph McPaters who preceded her in death December 25, 2005.

Betty was a longtime employee of Hanover Shoe. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, who loved spending time with her family and spoiling all of her grandchildren. Betty also enjoyed mowing her yard with a push mower and cooking wonderful meals. She was a member of the First Baptist Church – Huntersville.

In addition to her parents and husband Betty was preceded in death by a brother, Dice Sharp; four sisters Georgia, Mary, Violet and Myra; two grandsons, Jacob and Chris; and two sons-in-law, Leo Mace and Norman Shinaberry

She is survived by one daughter, Peggy A. Mace, of Clover Lick; six sons, Roy D. McPaters, and wife, Beverly, of Dunmore, Randolph “Randy” C. McPaters, and wife, Regina, and Samuel C. McPaters, and wife, Fran, all of Marlinton, Thomas W. McPaters, of Georgia, Douglas A. McPaters, and wife, Terri, of Gretna, Virginia, and Donald B. McPaters, and wife, Karen, of Luray, Virginia; brother, Dency E. Sharp, of Canton, Ohio; 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; and 20 step-grandchildren.

Funeral service was held Sunday, November 30, 2025, at VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton, with Pastor John Paul Burks officiating. Interment was in Fairview Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Pocahontas Memorial Hospital Rescue Squad.

Arrangements were handled by the VanReenen Funeral Home.