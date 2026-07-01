Ryan Scott Peters, 25, of Marlinton, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at his home.
Born December 16, 2000, at Ronceverte, he was a son of Scotty Peters and Joy Pritt Hammons.
Ryan was a farm hand and he loved dogs. He was a graduate of Pocahontas County High School.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by sisters, Samantha Hammons, Shayna Hammons, Sabrina Hammons and Ashley Hammons; and a brother, Biley Peters.
A memorial service was held Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at VanReenen Funeral Home with Richard Wanless officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Pocahontas County Animal Shelter.
Leave a Reply