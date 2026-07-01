Ryan Scott Peters, 25, of Marlinton, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at his home.

Born December 16, 2000, at Ronceverte, he was a son of Scotty Peters and Joy Pritt Hammons.

Ryan was a farm hand and he loved dogs. He was a graduate of Pocahontas County High School.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by sisters, Samantha Hammons, Shayna Hammons, Sabrina Hammons and Ashley Hammons; and a brother, Biley Peters.

A memorial service was held Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at VanReenen Funeral Home with Richard Wanless officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Pocahontas County Animal Shelter.